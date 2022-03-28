Polaris Bank in partnership with CIG Motors has introduced ‘Easy Buy’, an affordable vehicle finance scheme meant to make vehicle acquisition and ownership easier for its teeming customers, prospects and fleet buyers in the country.

The Bank and the auto giant announced the scheme on Friday at a joint press conference in Lagos to announce the newly-reviewed partnership with improved incentives that will afford customers and prospects the opportunity to acquire affordably priced brand new vehicles.

Polaris Bank’s Executive Director, Lagos Business, Mr. Segun Opeke who signed the Easy Buy scheme MOU between Polaris Bank and CIG Motors, expressed delight at the Partnership between the Bank and the Auto giants which he observed will make brand new vehicle acquisition, and ownership seamless for Nigerians.

“We appreciate Management of CIG Motors for this Partnership, as we reiterate that Polaris Bank Easy Buy Scheme offers the most valuable and seamless auto finance opportunity for those who wish to acquire and own brand new cars effortlessly”, Mr. Opeke enthused.

Giving details of the details of auto finance plan, Polaris Bank’s Group Head, Products and Market Development, Mrs. Adebimpe Ihekuna said, “The Easy Buy scheme is a seamless plan for desiring customers – Individual and SMEs.” Leveraging our technology capability, processing time is swift, less than 24 hours”

Mrs. Ihekuna further noted that the ‘Easy Buy’ scheme is to give Polaris Bank customers the opportunity to secure low-interest bank credit for the procurement of at a hugely-discounted CIG Motors’ GAC range of vehicles. “You can now walk into any Polaris Bank branch to apply for credit to buy your choice GAC cars and thereafter, pay conveniently,” she affirmed.

On his part, Chairman of CIG Motors, Ms Diana Chen said, “The partnership with Polaris Bank is in line with our strategy and direction of making vehicle acquisition, a seamless experience for Nigerians and essentially to assist prospective customers to buy brand new vehicles.

“The Polaris Bank/CIG Motors partnership is intended to ease vehicle acquisition and assist customers to take advantage of the offer. What we are simply doing, is to help prospective buyers eliminate the burden of sourcing funds in one fell-swoop to buy a new car,” he added.

Both establishments brokered the agreement in Lagos to ease challenges associated with securing low interest bank credit to acquire choice cars. The two organisations explained that the ‘Easy Buy’ scheme has convenient monthly repayment tenor of up to 60 months.

While also adding that there is a 0 % interest freeze between 6-12 months on the GAC Motors models will apply from date of funds disbursement of the ‘Easy Buy’ scheme which customers would enjoy in addition of free comprehensive insurance for the first year, free vehicle registration and five years’ warranty, among other mouth-watering benefits.

The ‘Easy Buy’ auto scheme offer which is applicable to GAC models which includes; GA4, GS3, GN8, GS4 and GS8 models can be accessed in all CIG Motors accredited dealers nationwide.

Polaris Bank, adjudged the Digital Bank of the Year, is a future-determining Bank committed to delivering industry-defining products and services to individuals and businesses.