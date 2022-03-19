Ojukaye Flag Amachree: The man and his outstanding achievements
“Doing the best at this moment puts you in the best place for the next moment.”
– Oprah Winfrey
This is the philosophy that drives Mr. Ojukaye Flag Amachree to exceed expectations at every single
activity he engages in.
As the pictures of the people-oriented projects he undertook as an executive chairman of Asari-Toru
Local Government Area of Rivers State shows, history beckons on him to take on the driving seat of
Rivers State as governor in order to replicate the track records to better the lives of the people.
All the projects shown in this publication are visible, viable and verifiable. They never existed till he
mounted the saddle of leadership at Asari-Toru Local Government Area. Experience in running an
executive office, where you interface with the legislature, with all the rigours, with the civil servants, and
their peculiar unionism, the business climate and their survival pecuniary endeavors, the youths in their
active state, the security interface and achieving an atmosphere of peace in a volatile society,(as was the
case when he took over as chairman), providing of scholarships to indigent students, as well as paying
their bursary, provision of safe water to drink, getting the national grid electricity to all nooks and
crannies of the local government and paying the electricity bills for the entire area, sustaining the elderly
and sick, providing small start ups for the business-minded with equipment, and most importantly
always sitting out at the town square to engage different strata of the society in order to meet their
aspirations and or provide their wishes in line with government policies and programmes put Ojukaye
Flag Amachree as the best for the job of Governor of Rivers State come 2023.
Here are some words on marble about his sterling performance:
1. “Your chairman has done so well…. I would have said he did better than the Rivers State government”
– Rt. Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as Governor of Rivers State in 2010.
2. “I will give him (Ojukaye Flag Amachree) hundred million Naira to assist in development. This is the
first time I’m doing such a thing…. because I’m seeing somebody who’s applying money to
development”.
– Rt. Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as Governor of Rivers State in 2010.
Anderson Elekwachi
A Public Affairs Analyst writes from Port Harcourt
video Link – https://bit.ly/3HTLUcB
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: *100% Natural Herbs to finally End Premature Ejaculation & Weak Erection . Click Here for details
JOIN THE CONVERSATION