Ojukaye Flag Amachree: The man and his outstanding achievements

This is the philosophy that drives Mr. Ojukaye Flag Amachree to exceed expectations at every single

activity he engages in.

As the pictures of the people-oriented projects he undertook as an executive chairman of Asari-Toru

Local Government Area of Rivers State shows, history beckons on him to take on the driving seat of

Rivers State as governor in order to replicate the track records to better the lives of the people.

All the projects shown in this publication are visible, viable and verifiable. They never existed till he

mounted the saddle of leadership at Asari-Toru Local Government Area. Experience in running an

executive office, where you interface with the legislature, with all the rigours, with the civil servants, and

their peculiar unionism, the business climate and their survival pecuniary endeavors, the youths in their

active state, the security interface and achieving an atmosphere of peace in a volatile society,(as was the

case when he took over as chairman), providing of scholarships to indigent students, as well as paying

their bursary, provision of safe water to drink, getting the national grid electricity to all nooks and

crannies of the local government and paying the electricity bills for the entire area, sustaining the elderly

and sick, providing small start ups for the business-minded with equipment, and most importantly

always sitting out at the town square to engage different strata of the society in order to meet their

aspirations and or provide their wishes in line with government policies and programmes put Ojukaye

Flag Amachree as the best for the job of Governor of Rivers State come 2023.

Here are some words on marble about his sterling performance:

1. “Your chairman has done so well…. I would have said he did better than the Rivers State government”

– Rt. Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as Governor of Rivers State in 2010.

2. “I will give him (Ojukaye Flag Amachree) hundred million Naira to assist in development. This is the

first time I’m doing such a thing…. because I’m seeing somebody who’s applying money to

development”.

– Rt. Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as Governor of Rivers State in 2010.

Anderson Elekwachi

A Public Affairs Analyst writes from Port Harcourt

