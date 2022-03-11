The Nigerian Idol really has us going gaga with this year’s season 7 edition and we are here for it. The short videos emanating from the auditions show the innate talents of Nigerian youths, and we must say, they have been a mix of creative, shocking, surprising, and most especially, hilarious. The judges, Dbanj, Simi, and Obi Asika, are having the time of their lives just being entertained by these very talented Nigerians, whether you agree that they are great or not.

An exciting announcement was made recently in connection to the show and this news might not be surprising to some of the show’s die-hard fans. TECNO, the renowned smartphone brand, has made a comeback as the Official Smartphone partner in the show. The brand is no stranger to the show, having been co-headline sponsors in 2021. TECNO, a firm believer in talent investment, decided to collaborate again this year. It’s obvious that they see genius in the youths and are always ready to support them in any way that they can.

This wouldn’t be TECNO’s first stint giving Nigerian youths a platform to showcase their talents and chase their dreams of a better future. Over the years, the brand has rolled out some campaigns and sponsored events, aimed primarily at opening opportunities for Nigerians. From the annual Light Up Your Dream (LUYD) competition for Young entrepreneurs, to Camission photography challenges, and more recently, the CAMON Short Film Challenge which gave budding filmmakers the chance to improve their skillset in the film industry.

This year’s edition of Nigerian Idol is touted to be very competitive as several contestants are bringing their ‘A’ game to the competition as they battle for a combination of 100 millionnaira worth of prizes, including an SUV, a recording deal with a top label, and a trip to Dubai. TECNO is sure to up the stakes of the show with interesting activities and rewards for both the contestants and viewers and home, so be sure to follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Tiktok for the latest information. Also stick around your TV and never miss an episode of the show.

Without a doubt, TECNO sees Nigeria as a place of talent, and the brand makes it a point to provide and support these individuals with a platform and spotlight! This season’s edition of Nigerian Idol promises to be nothing short of entertaining.