Following some crises in the umbrella body of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the failure of all attempts to have an amicable resolution, the Lagos State Council of the union with over 200 branches has resolved to immediately withdraw its membership and operation from the National body of NURTW.

The state council in a release said the action was necessitated by the need for peace to reign in Lagos State. The release stated that the State Executive Council (SEC) members and the entire union rank and file members of the NURTW, the state’s council have protested to the Lagos State Government about the situation of the union.

The council’s members argued in the statement that as law abiding and responsible citizens, they have decided to explore all avenues for peace in the interest of all. They pledged not to support any action that could threaten the peace in the state. The union has written to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation (MOT) and other relevant agencies about its decision.

The release stated further:

“Being law abiding and responsible citizens, we have decided to explore all avenues for peace in the interest of all as we will not support any action that can threaten the peace that we cherish so much in Lagos State.

“Therefore, I, Comrade Musiliu Akinsanya Ayinde, on behalf of the State Administrative Council (SAC), State Executive Council (SEC) members and the entire Union Rank and File members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Council with over 200 Branches and Zones hereby resolve to:

1. Immediately withdraw our membership and operation from the National body of NURTW for peace to reign in Lagos State and to 2. Write to Lagos State Governor, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation (MOT) and other relevant agencies about our decision

“It is important to state that our action is in line with section 40 of the constitution of the Federal

Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended, which provides the following:

a. Every person shall be entitled to assembly freely and associate with other persons, and in particular he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any association for the protection of his or her interests, this means that every person shall be entitled to join an association and exit freely without molestation.

“In view of this and the crises at hand, Lagos State Government is hereby invited to consider its white paper on Transport Union activities, 2004 section 5C, which states that the Government should take over the management of any garage where there is a crisis until such is resolved by the consultative committee.

“We hereby call on Lagos State Government to take over the running of the affairs of the Union with the constitution of a park management committee for motor garages and parks in the State, hereby ensuring peace and tranquility, pending the determination of the matter in the interest of the good people of Lagos State.”