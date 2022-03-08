It’s a known fact that women have never shied away from making their voices heard, and their impact felt across sectors and spheres. Despite discriminatory gender norms and practices, women have over the course of history proven innumerable times that they, as well as their contributions and work, are indispensable to the growth of society. The International Women’s Day, an annual global holiday held in honour of women, once again reminds us to challenge systems that pose a barrier to women and girls’ advancement and fully accept the fact that women are unapologetically powerful and paramount to the progress of our collective future.

The first International Women’s Day was celebrated in 1909. Since then, the holiday has been marked in nations of the world as a day to recognise and celebrate the contributions of women to global economic, social and cultural development. Forward-thinking brands across the globe every year on International Women’s Day use their influence and reach to communicate women’s rights, the struggles they face daily and the need to continue to advance the cause of gender equality in the world. One of such premium brands is Amstel Malta, who, in commemoration of International Women’s Day 2022, has launched campaign efforts that inspire women and urge everyone to ‘Break the Bias’ in line with the IWD 2022 theme.

Amstel Malta’s campaign, in line with the 2022 International Women’s Day theme tagged ‘Break the Bias’, addresses gender discriminatory norms in the country and has at its focal point two outstanding, high achieving women who have successfully broken the bias in their chosen paths – Ife Durosinmi Etti, young global leader and entrepreneur, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, a renowned actress, and Oluwatosin Olaseinde, founder of Money Africa.

In an interview-style video, these extraordinary women share personal inspirational stories that are representative of the average woman’s reality and express a resounding, evergreen message that women across spheres can rise above bias and judgment and embrace the freedom to maximise their highest potential by dreaming big and affecting the world positively, regardless of societal expectations. As in the famous words of Michelle Obama, “There is no limit to what we as women can accomplish.”

Happy International Women’s Day!