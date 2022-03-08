Following the turn of events between the Kaduna State Government (KDSG) and public primary school teachers in the state, which resulted in many teachers being recruited and many others being laid off, several reactions from teachers, labour unions, and the general public have left many questions unanswered.

This Decide4Change Case Study Video aims to explore, assess, and provide deeper insights into the 10-year conflict between the Kaduna State Government (KDSG) and primary school teachers in order to draw lessons for other Nigerian state governments.

The Case Study Video which is premised on a variant, Decide4Change focuses on policy and decision making at the state level in Nigeria and has no purpose of aligning with any specific political philosophy or ideology. Decide4Change uses public policy analysis to look at previous, contemporary, and prospective policies and decisions in order to generate educational movies and audios that help Nigerians make better decisions.

Are you in charge of policy and decision-making? Decide4Change is a call to action that will motivate you as a Nigerian to act in our country’s best interest by providing you with the information you need. Decide4Change deftly conveys an unbiased assessment of policies and outcomes, as well as popular opinion. These case studies will democratize government information with the aim of responsibility for patriotic citizens, while also giving a new forum for conveying ideas and criticism regarding policies and choices.

