Reaffirming its commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has presented cash prizes to winners of the February draw of the Get Alerts in Millions season 5 promo (GAIM 5). The prize presentation event was held at the Fidelity Bank branch Suru Alaba, Lagos and several branches across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

Winners in the February draw are: Aliu Usman Sunday, Abdullahi Abu Saibu Nwankwo Okoro David, Hadiza Sindama Nuhu, Douglas Monday, Goodness Chiamaka Basil, Idemudia Gracious Eghosa, Ndiana Monday James, Kolade Jacob Elujoba and Obinna Williams Samuel.

Speaking at the prize presentation event in Lagos, the Promo Chairperson and Executive Director, Lagos and South-West, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Ken Opara, said, “At the heart of all our operations is an overriding desire to make life easier for our customers while empowering them to live fuller and richer lives. As a bank, we take pride in transforming and improving the lives of our customers. Over time, we have seen Nigerians climb the socioeconomic ladder monthly simply because they maintain a minimum of N2,000 in their Fidelity Bank accounts.”

“Today, we would be presenting the sum of N1million to Aliu Usman Sunday and Abdullahi Abu Saibu who emerged winners in the third GAIM 5 monthly draw held last week. Apart from Sunday and Saibu, eight other customers of Fidelity Bank would receive their cash prizes of N1million at similar events at their branches across the country today. This is in continuation of the promise to give out a total of N125million to customers in the GAIM 5 promo between November 2021 and July 2022.”

“Since the inception of the 5th season of the Get Alert in Millions promo, we have rewarded 670 customers with various sums of money including 650 customers that have won N10,000 each in the weekly consolation draws and 20 customers who have won N1million each in the monthly draws respectively,’ explained Dr. Ken Opara, who was represented by the Head Product Development, Fidelity Bank Plc, Osita Ede.

The event was attended by representatives of regulatory bodies, including the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

The Get Alert in Millions Promo, season 5, is an 8-month long scheme that was launched in November 2021 with N125million earmarked as prize money in weekly, monthly and grand draws. Qualifying requirements for the scheme are maintaining an account balance of at least N2,000 in a Fidelity Bank savings account and activating a debit card. According to the bank, the promo employs a ticketing approach whereby each N2,000 in customers’ accounts represents a ticket in the draws.

Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria with about six million customers who are serviced across its 250 business offices and digital banking channels. In 2021, the bank was recognised as the “Fastest Growing Bank” and “MSME & Entrepreneurship Financing Bank of the Year” at the 2021 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.