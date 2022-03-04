The President of Save a life Hospital, also known as Dr Save a life, Dr. Richard Okoye has been speaking on the vital issue concerning faith and ignorance. His comments are against the backdrop of the usually busy schedules of some religious leaders who hardly squeeze out time for medical check-up as well as the wrong belief that they are immune from sudden illness because of their spiritual endowments.

In this clip, Dr. Okoye is seen highlighting the fact that a lot of people have lost their lives due to ignorance associated with religion and health. He encourages religious leaders to always advise their members to take their health as a priority not minding their faiths. The message has been widely spread on the internet with a lot of people highly receptive to it.

Watch video below: