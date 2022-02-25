“The time is NOW!” – Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila. As echoed by the Speaker of Nigeria’s 9th House of Representatives in the “Crossroads” film, it’s time to give women in Nigeria a chance to sit at the decision making table by adopting the bill to create additional seats for women in the National Assembly.

The National Democratic Institute (NDI) is proud to announce the release of “Crossroads”, a short documentary film starring Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (Speaker of Nigeria’s 9th House of Representatives), Nigeria’s finest Nollywood actress Ini Edo, 2face Idibia (2baba) and directed by Daniel Ukpai.

Crossroads is a fascinating narrative of stories that are hardly ever told especially in this part of the world. Stories from female Nigerian lawmakers on their political journey, and how their tenure in office contributed to meeting Nigeria’s socio-economic needs. These female lawmakers spoke about the benefits to be derived from increasing the percentage of women in Nigeria’s parliament and why the reward is greater than the cost.

Stories from the Unrelenting, Hon. Comfort Amwe, the only female member in the Kaduna State House of Assembly; despite winning a seat in a previous election and losing it at the tribunal, she never gave up. Against all odds, she contested in another election, won a tribunal case, and became a member of Kaduna State House of Assembly. Hon. Ijeoma started her political journey as a councilor in Enugu State and was recently voted Speaker Enugu South LGA legislative arm in a tight race with male members. Senator Abiodun Olujimi currently serves as a senator of the Federal Republic Nigeria representing Ekiti South senatorial district and Minority Leader of the Nigerian Senate. She is a strong advocate for creating spaces for more women to occupy elective positions.

Today Nigeria is at a crossroad.

See the YouTube Link to the Crossroads film and also a one minute trailer.