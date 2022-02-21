VKS Nigeria Construction Limited has expressed commitment to deliver on contractual time its road projects in Onna Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. The firm also said the roads would be of high quality.

The assurance was given by the Group Human Resources Manager, VKS Nigeria Construction Limited, Ndiana Isong, while interacting with reporters on Monday.

This is coming amidst controversies on why the 15.3 kilometres Ndon Eyo-Ikot Akpatek-Odio Road in Onna Local Government Area was yet to be completed.

Mr Isong noted that since the construction company came into the state in 2015, it has not only delivered quality and high-profile jobs in line with specifications, but has also been working in line with timelines and sometimes delivering before deadlines.

The human resources manager explained that what delayed the completion of the road was strictly technical issues which he said have been resolved.

“We want to state emphatically that we have never failed the government of Akwa Ibom State in terms of delivery on roads. We had a little technical issue on that particular road, hence it delayed the work. But now, it has been resolved.”

He noted that having resolved the technical issue, the company was ready to complete the project and hand it over to the State Governor before the completion of his tenure.

Mr Isong added, “Work is ongoing, we have mobilised to site.

“Our offices are located at the site to show seriousness. The people of the community are assured of the completion. In less than no time, we will complete the road with quality. The people of Ndon Eyo, Ikot Akpatek, Ikwe and Odio Community have seen the level of progress on the road”.

When reporters sought the views of the community people about the project, they expressed optimism that the construction company would complete the project soon.

According to the Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Affairs in Onna local council, Johnbull Sunday, VKS only stopped work during Covid-19 but had since returned to site.

He said the work at the site was being done speedily and that he envisaged it to be completed in a few months time.

Mr Sunday added, “Our dear Governor relieved our suffering by awarding the road project. We are glad that the work was given to VKS because we have seen the standard projects they have carried out across the entire state.

“2020 and part of 2021 was a difficult year for all companies, including construction companies. But we are glad that after covid-19, VKS has returned to the site in full force. Anyone who visits these roads will attest to this truth.

“May God bless our governor”.

A woman leader in the area, Imaobong Okon, thanked the state government for the concern given to the road project.

She said because of the level of work already carried out and the number of personnel deployed by the company, she envisaged that the road may be near completion before the rains.

When reporters visited the road project, it was observed that stone base had already been poured on the road surface and compacted.

When contacted, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Eno Ibanga, a professor, said there was no cause for alarm on the project.

While stating that work was ongoing, he pointed out that the Akwa Ibom State Government was hopeful the project would be completed before the end of 2022.

Mr Ibanga said, “Work is ongoing as you have seen. The construction firm is doing what they are supposed to do. Hopefully, by the end of the year, the work will be delivered to the state and the people of Odio, Ikwe, Ndon-Eyo and Ikot Akpatek community.”

Recall that VKS Nigeria Construction Limited delivered several projects in the state since making inroads into the state.

Some of the completed projects delivered to the state government in the last five years are: The 21 Smart Storey building, St. Gabriel Coconut Refinery, ongoing construction of Victor Attah International Airport Terminal building, construction of 12,742km Awa Iman-Asong Road with two bridges in Onna and Mkpat Enin local government areas, dualization of 1km Awa- Nkan Road, with outfalls drains in Onna, among others.

The firm also built the Jubilee Syringe factory and Kings Flour Mill Limited, its subsidiaries.

The company is also handling projects in different parts of the country including Rivers State, Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory.