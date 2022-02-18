Nigerian Breweries Plc records N437.196 billion revenue in 2021 financial year

The Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc has released its audited financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2021, declaring a revenue of ₦437.196 billion. This represents a 29.7% increase compared to ₦337.006 billion recorded during the corresponding period in 2020.

A further breakdown of the audited results shows that the company’s profit for the period under review grew by 71.8%, rising from N7.525 billion in 2020 to N12.927 billion in 2021.

A statement signed by the Company Secretary/Legal Director, Uaboi Agbebaku, disclosed that the Board of Directors commended the management for placing the company on the path to recovery from the debilitating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges faced during the year.

The Board would be recommending to shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) the declaration of a total dividend of ₦12.921billion at 50k per share, representing a 100% dividend payout ratio.

Recall that the company had earlier in October 2021, paid an interim dividend of ₦3.230 billion which translated to 40k per share. The final proposed dividend of ₦9.69 billion at ₦1.20k per share will be payable to shareholders upon approval on April 25, 2022.

The statement further noted that only qualifying shareholders whose names appear on the company’s Register of Members at the close of business on March 9, 2022 will be paid the final dividend. According to the statement, the Board would also recommend shareholders for their approval at the forthcoming AGM, a right of election for Qualifying Shareholders to receive new ordinary shares in the company instead of the final dividend in cash.

Agbebaku revealed that the company remains committed to delivering improved performance in the years ahead. It would also continue to deploy cost-efficient measures to keep its balance sheet strong and healthy while ensuring that the safety and welfare of its employees, customers, and partners remain well protected.