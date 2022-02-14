Beauty and cost of Porcelain Veneer in Turkey

A porcelain veneer is a beautiful, durable and long-lasting type of dental veneer made of porcelain. Dental veneers are attenuated shells that look like teeth attached to the outer surface of the teeth to enhance and upgrade their overall.

There are two dental veneers: the porcelain veneer and the resin veneer. The porcelain veneer is better than the resin veneer as they are less prone to staining, more durable, and comparatively lasts longer. Porcelain veneers also emulate the natural teeth through their light-reflecting property.

To know which veneer material is suitable for you, consult your dentist for a dental check-up.

Like most dental procedures, the porcelain veneer cost in Turkey is determined by several factors, including your location, the dentist you use, and how severe your case is. Due to each patient’s case difference, the overall porcelain veneer cost in Turkey can be higher.

Go right here for more information

How much do Porcelain Veneers cost?

The price of porcelain veneers cost ranges from $925 to $2,500. On average, porcelain veneers cost about $1500 per tooth, arguably costing more than resin veneer.

Dental veneers are considered cosmetic products; therefore, insurance plans do not cover the cost. However, insurance plans will cover a part of the cost in cases where the veneers are used to correct the shape of the teeth or when replacing a damaged veneer.

Note that the price may be higher if there is a need for tooth contouring.

How much will a set of Porcelain Veneers cost?

Containing between 6-8 veneers, a set of porcelain veneer costs ranges between $10,000 and $20,000. It is unnecessary to treat the entire teeth in the mouth as they will not be seen when you smile or talk. The teeth that are commonly treated with veneers are the front teeth. The price for a six-set veneer is slightly lower than that of an eight-set veneer.

As expected, the porcelain veneer costs more than those made with resin. However, the porcelain veneer lasts twice as long as the resin veneer, which is more durable. If properly managed, the porcelain veneer will last for about 10 to 15 years.

What is in the Porcelain Veneer treatment cost?

The veneer placement procedure is a non-invasive one, and it is divided into two major appointments. The treatment plan cost includes:

1. A custom-made veneer

2. The shade of veneer that suits your smile

3. The mold of the tooth structure that has been prepared

4. The removal of the teeth enamel to make space for the veneer

How much does it cost to repair or replace Porcelain Veneers?

Aside from being beautiful, the porcelain veneer is durable and long-lasting. If porcelain veneer is appropriately taken care of, it can last for about 10-15 years.

An effective way to minimize the cost of dental bills is to practice good oral hygiene. Only by practicing good oral hygiene and taking complete care of the porcelain teeth can it last long.

This will also reduce the probability of needing additional veneer in the future.

Even if you have good oral hygiene and follow the best oral practices, you will replace your veneers. The cost for replacing your veneers is almost the same as initially getting one. If it is greater at all, then it will only be slightly.

What are the benefits of Porcelain Veneers?

There are several benefits of porcelain veneers. Aside from being long-lasting and durable, porcelain veneers have properties that make them reflect light like natural teeth. They also do not get stained quickly.

All these qualities make the porcelain veneer cost more than the resin veneer.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is a set of Porcelain Veneers?

A set of porcelain veneers costs about $10,000 to $20,000. A set of porcelain veneers containing six veneers is a bit cheaper than that containing eight.

How many veneers should I get?

The number of veneers you must get depends on the patient’s need. People who want to change their smile need to get about eight or more veneers. While people that wish to restructure or reform bent, chipped, or colored teeth may need about four veneers.

Does insurance cover the cost of Porcelain Veneers?

NO. Veneers are considered cosmetic products and are therefore not covered by insurance plans.

But insurance can cover a bit of the cost when the veneers are used to shape the teeth.

Why do Porcelain Veneers cost so much?

Porcelain veneers cost more due to their high level of convenience and durability. They also blend perfectly with the natural teeth due to the light reflecting property. On the other hand, the resin veneers are relatively cheaper but lack the properties above.

Will Porcelain Veneers ruin the teeth?

NO. Porcelain veneers do not ruin the teeth. So far, they are placed correctly and done by an experienced dentist.

Advertisements



How long does a Porcelain Veneer last?

How long a porcelain veneer lasts depends on how well you take care of it. A porcelain veneer will last for about 10-15 years or more if properly cared for.

Raise your smile a notch!

Everyone wants a beautiful, shiny, and perfect smile. However, to achieve this takes time, intentionality, and effort. The dental issues that can prevent this need to be sorted out and managed. To address these issues, you need the help of a highly qualified and experienced doctor who will help you choose the porcelain veneer that is best for you and help you achieve that perfect smile you crave.

Get a porcelain veneer with the help of a certified and experienced cosmetic dentist today to achieve that perfect smile that can light up a room!

Reference website: https://www.yourdentistryguide.com/veneer-materials/

Meta Description: A porcelain veneer is a beautiful, durable and long-lasting type of dental veneer made of porcelain. It can last for about 10-15 years if properly taken care of.