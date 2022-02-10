Alongside watching the likes of Sadio Mane and Super Eagles players such as Alex Iwobi in action, Africans regularly tune in to watch the Premier League’s biggest clubs. Widely regarded as being the best top-flight division around, England’s number one league serves up an excellent all-round package for fans of the beautiful game. With Manchester City’s evident dominance, though, is the Premier League becoming a bit boring?

With Pep Guardiola’s side seemingly cruising towards its fourth title in five Premier League campaigns, there appears to be little sign of stopping what is now a dominant force in English football. Liverpool’s 2019/20 title win provided hope that City’s formidable side could indeed be halted, but the Reds have failed to build on it since then and have essentially left Manchester City with a clear path to the title. Jurgen Klopp’s side aren’t the only team capable of stopping the Citizens, of course, with Chelsea being another contender that has scuppered City’s European hopes in particular after winning the Champions League last season. It’s in the league and over the course of an entire season where City’s squad depth and impressive guidance under one of the greatest managers of all time in Pep Guardiola is seemingly impossible to stop.

There is a clear link between the investment in the club and Manchester City’s rise up the Premier League ranks to occupy its top spot, but there is also no doubting that the club has managed to recruit the right players to fit into a clear system that has been implemented by the former Barcelona boss. In fact, Guardiola’s methods separate him out from the other top managers in the game. The Spaniard is a demanding figure, too, setting incredibly high standards for his already talented set of players. It comes as no surprise, then, to see City dominating despite past comments from the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson when he said, “It’s City, isn’t it? They are a small club, with a small mentality” as referenced by Aidan Perkins in one of the many articles featured in this popular Premier League blog. The tide has certainly turned since Sir Alex made those comments in 2009, with Pep’s City now an established force and the team to beat in the division.

Pep Guardiola’s departure could signal a change in guard

With Pep Guardiola’s contract set to expire in the summer of 2023, fans of other big clubs in the Premier League will be hoping that it signals the end of the club’s fruitful period under the former Bayern Munich coach. There is no doubting that Pep’s influence has enabled the club to become an established force in European football. The Champions League is perhaps the prize Guardiola is so desperate to win before he departs City, but should they fail to win it this campaign or the next, then Guardiola may be forced to admit defeat and walk away. The Spaniard certainly isn’t known for hanging around and the opportunity to test himself in another foreign environment will surely appeal, especially with the likes of Juventus being linked with a move for him in the not too distant future when his time in Manchester does eventually come to an end.

Other sides won’t stop spending

Money doesn’t guarantee success, but it certainly helps in a modern football climate that is packed full of wealthy club owners and ridiculous transfer fees and wages. As such, despite Manchester City having more money than any other club, notable rivals such as Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United will always be in the market for world-class stars. Given the competitive nature of the clubs, City’s dominance will surely be tested more frequently in the future.

Newcastle will aim to emulate the City plan

After the recent takeover of the club by a Saudi-backed consortium, Newcastle United are essentially the next Manchester City in the making. It will certainly take a while but the Toon Army have the resources needed to put an end to City’s winning spell. Valued at around £315bn, it’s only a matter of time before Newcastle catch up.