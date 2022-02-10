Starting at ₦99,700, Redmi Note 11 series once again makes flagship-level specs more accessible, raising industry standard with three all-new devices.

Xiaomi has announced Redmi Note 11 series for Nigerian markets, pushing forward the legacy of Redmi Note series with three all-new devices. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11. Rising to the challenge to bring even stronger specs and features, Redmi Note 11 series again brings powerful upgrades to its camera system, charging speed, display, and SoC—making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than before.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi also announced the official launch of three AloT products: Redmi Buds 3, Redmi Buds 3 Pro and Redmi Watch 2 Lite to enhance smart experiences for different facets of users’ lives.

Flagship-level camera setup to deliver outstanding photography

Raising up the flagship camera experience Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11S once again feature 108MP primary sensors, allowing you to capture and share moments of your life in high resolution and true-to-life details. Utilizing the Samsung HM2 sensor with a large 1/1.52″ sensor size, the main camera leverages 9-in-1 pixel binning technology as well as dual native ISO to deliver incredible images with higher dynamic range and colour performance, with excellent results even in dim light. The 8MP ultra-wide angle camera extends your perspective with a 118-degree viewing angle, and the 2MP macro camera captures fine details from up close. Additionally, the 2MP depth camera on Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 allows you to create a natural bokeh effect for your portrait shots. The front of Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S feature a 16MP front camera that can capture clear, natural-looking selfies.

FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with up to 120Hz refresh rate & trendy flat-edge body

Boasting a high refresh rate up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate up to 360Hz, Redmi Note 11 series enhances your screen experience with smoother animations and lag-free transitions, while also registering more precise finger touches. With a screen size of 6.67-inch and 6.43-inch, the series is equipped with a FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay featuring DCI-P3 wide color gamut, provides more vibrant colours and details, while also reaching as much as 1200 nits to ensure the screen’s clarity even in bright daylight. The beautiful display is packed into a trendy flat-edge body design. Plus, with dual super linear speakers located at the top and bottom of the phone, Redmi Note 11 series offers a complete entertainment experience with immersive stereo sound for gaming or watching videos.

Speedy and powerful performance at all fonts

Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a Snapdragon® 680 processor built using flagship-level 6nm process to deliver superior performance while conserving power. Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S rise to the challenge with advanced octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor and up to 8GB of RAM. Additionally, all three Redmi Note 11 series devices equip you with a 5,000mAh large-capacity battery. Alongside this exceptional battery capacity is Xiaomi flagship-level 67W turbo charging in Redmi Note 11 Pro, which take as little as 15 minutes to fill 50% of battery. Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 feature 33W Pro fast charging, allowing you to charge to100% in around an hour.

MIUI 13: improve the core experience to a brand-new level

As of Q4 2021, MIUI monthly active users surpassed 500 million. The latest generation operating system MIUI 13 offers an all-round upgrade with a focus on improving core experience—including faster storage, higher background process efficiency, smarter processing, and longer battery life—alongside useful features including sidebars.

Part of the smartphones including Redmi Note 11/Redmi Note 11S/Redmi Note 11 Pro will roll out MIUI 13 first wave in Q1 2022, with the release schedule for other devices to be gradually published on the MIUI website.

AIoT Products: Redmi Buds 3, Redmi Buds 3 Pro and Redmi Watch 2 Lite

Weighing only 4.5g each, Redmi Buds 3 closely fit the contours of the ear, so users can listen for hours without feeling any discomfort. Featuring Qualcomm® QCC3040 BLUETOOTH® chipset and all-new BLUETOOTH® 5.2 technology, Redmi Buds 3 deliver faster and more consistent sound transmission. 12mm dynamic driver made from composite materials delivers rich bass tones, clear high tones, and consistently superior sound quality.

Powered by hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC), Redmi Buds 3 Pro features dual microphones to filter out background noise and generate anti-noise sound waves to deduct up to 35dB of sound, creating a truly immersive listening experience for its users. The earbuds also support dual-device connectivity. Charging Redmi Buds 3 Pro is also fast and simple with enabled wired or wireless charging, not to mention a single 10-minute charge gets users as much as 3 hours of use.

Coming in a large 1.55’’ touch display, Redmi Watch 2 Lite ensures a stunning viewing experience when displaying health metrics, notifications, and more than 100 colorful watch faces. It also enables users to select from 100+ exercise modes, including 17 professional modes and 90+ extended modes for all indoor and outdoor activities. The watch also provides comprehensive health-tracking features, spanning from SpO2 detection.

Market availability:

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S come in three variants – 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. Redmi Note 11 comes in three variants – 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB.

Redmi Note 11 Pro will be available from early March while Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 will be available now.

Recommended retail price:

Redmi Note 11 Pro

6GB+64GB: ₦147,000

6GB+128GB: ₦157,000

8GB+128GB: ₦167,000

Redmi Note 11S

6GB+64GB: ₦125,500

6GB+128GB: ₦132,500

8GB+128GB: ₦139,500

Redmi Note 11

4GB+64GB: ₦99,700

4GB+128GB: ₦106,700

6GB+128GB: ₦116,700

Redmi Buds 3: ₦16,900

Redmi Buds 3 Pro: ₦32,900

Redmi Watch 2 Lite (Black): ₦35,900

Redmi Watch 2 Lite (Ivory): ₦35,900

Redmi Note 11 Series Quick Specs:

Redmi Note 11 Pro Redmi Note 11S Redmi Note 11 Display 120Hz 6.67” FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay 90Hz 6.43” FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay Rear camera 108MP main camera 8MP ultra-wide camera 2MP macro camera 2MP depth camera 50MP main camera 8MP ultra-wide camera 2MP macro camera 2MP depth camera Front camera 16MP in-display front camera 13MP in-display front camera Dimension & Weight 164.19mm x 76.1mm x 8.12mm 202g 159.87mm x 73.87mm x 8.09mm 179g Processor MediaTek Helio G96 Snapdragon® 680 RAM+ROM LPDDR4X UFS 2.2 Audio Dual speakers 3.5mm headphone jack Security Side fingerprint sensor AI Face Unlock Charging 5,000mAh (typ) battery Supports 67W wired turbo charging 5,000mAh (typ) battery Supports 33W wired Pro fast charging Connectivity SIM 1 + Hybrid (SIM or MicroSD) NFC IR blaster Dual SIM + MicroSD NFC IR blaster Variant 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB Available color Graphite Gray, Polar White, Star Blue Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, Pearl White Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, Star Blue