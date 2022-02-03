Oghara, Delta State, 1st February 2022- Nigeria’s leading medical laboratory diagnostic (pathology) service provider, SYNLAB, recently launched a state-of-the-art diagnostic medical laboratory at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara, as part of the company’s effort in supporting the state government in providing quality healthcare services to the people.

The gesture, which is the result of a Public-Private Partnership between the Delta State Government and SYNLAB, is in sync with the company’s compelling mission, which is to make excellent medical diagnostic services accessible to Nigerians.

The Chief Executive Officer, SYNLAB Nigeria, Kenneth Okolie, speaking during the event, called on private sector players to collaborate with the government in providing effective solutions to tackle infrastructural deficits across sectors, and addressing the challenges of providing quality healthcare services.

“One of the challenges we face in Nigeria is access to quality healthcare services. The government has many responsibilities across different sectors with limited resources to go around. It is for this reason, SYNLAB has entered into a Public-Private Partnership with Delta State to provide quality and accessible healthcare to the people of Delta state. Our mission at SYNLAB is to make excellent medical diagnosis accessible in Sub-Saharan Africa starting with Nigeria,” he said.

Commending SYNLAB for the launch of the new diagnostic lab, Onome Ogueh, Chief Medical Officer, DELSUTH, said, “As a teaching hospital, what is most important to us is service delivery—to provide the service our patients need. This is why we are grateful to SYNLAB for coming to DELSUTH. We believe the presence of SYNLAB here will increase our capacity to provide proper service delivery to our patients and doctors.”

The Member, representing Ethiope West in the Delta State House of Assembly, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, hailed SYNLAB for partnering with DELSUTH to uplift the healthcare system in Oghara, saying that she has no doubt her constituents will immensely benefit from this new partnership.

SYNLAB has promised to make the new facility in Oghara, Delta State, an ISO accredited facility; setting the same global standard with their facilities across Nigeria.

-END-

ABOUT SYNLAB NIGERIA

SYNLAB Nigeria, formerly PathCare Laboratories, brought excellence in medical diagnostics to Nigeria in 2004, offering quality diagnostic care to families and supporting medical professionals with specialized expertise. We are trusted by millions to provide reliable medical testing and to deliver fast and accurate results.

We were the first medical laboratory in West Africa to achieve ISO 15189 international accreditation in 2006, setting the benchmark for quality analyses in Nigeria.

SYNLAB Nigeria offers a full range of medical laboratory services for patients, practising doctors, clinics and the pharmaceutical industry. We are part of the SYNLAB Group, the uncontested leader in the European market for medical laboratory services.

For more information go to www.synlab.com.ng