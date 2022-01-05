Luminous, the country’s leading inverters and batteries brand, has been awarded the Inverter and Battery Brand of the Year 2021 award at the prestigious Nigerian Business Leadership Awards.

For over ten years, Luminous, which is distributed in Nigeria by the Simba Group, has driven the industry’s growth through product innovation, including local research and development, which has enabled it to deliver solutions catered mainly for the power conditions faced in Nigeria.

Receiving the award, Ravi Srivastava – Business Head, Simba Power – said, “We are honoured and humbled at getting the award for Inverter and Battery Brand of the Year-2021. The support and trust our customers and partners have given us over the years; has made this possible. Our company has led innovation in the non-polluting power-backup space in Nigeria for over a decade, and this award strengthens our desire to continue doing so.”

He added, “Inverter solutions provide our homes and offices with always-on power, and in doing so have become a critical part of our daily lives. Ensuring longevity of the solutions, and enhancing operating efficiencies, is what we focus our efforts on, and what we believe our customers choose us for.”

A key factor to the success of Luminous has been the country-wide after-sales support provided by Simba Service – the largest inverter and battery service network in the country. Speaking on behalf of the company, Karthik Govindarajan, Group Head of Marketing, said, “Our success is built on the philosophy of offering the best after-sales support for our customers. Our award-winning service network spans the length and breadth of the country, and our customers can conveniently contact us through our 24-hour call centre, our customer service app, or through our website. We also offer SMS-based service tracking systems and mobile service vans to serve customers at their doorstep if required. We also have our own distilled water plants to ensure that for every battery top-up, you get the best quality distilled water.”

Simba Group, founded in Nigeria in 1988, is a conglomerate with operations across Nigeria’s most dynamic economic sectors – agriculture, alternative energy, backup power supply systems, networking and data transmission, ICT infrastructure development, and commercial vehicles. The group commands leadership positions in all five companies that share a practical yet straightforward corporate philosophy: providing unparalleled customer satisfaction. In partnership with globally renowned companies such as Luminous, TVS Motors, Avaya and Mahindra – Simba Group offers Nigerians innovative products and solutions backed by attentive and industry-leading customer service.