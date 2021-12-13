Integrated Indigo Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading full-service Public Relations and Event Management Consultancy firms, has emerged as the Best PR/Communications Agency Promoting Sustainability at the Social Enterprise and Responsibility Awards (SERAS) held in Lagos on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

The agency came ahead of other leading agencies such as Chain Reaction, CMC Connect, Social TV, and a South African-based agency, eclat.

According to the local organizing committee of the award, Integrated Indigo Limited won the PR/ Communications Agency Promoting Sustainability category in acknowledgment of its vast contribution and role in promoting the activities of its clients in different areas of sustainability.

In his keynote speech, the founder, SERAS, Ken Egbas, stated that the award was well-deserved, considering the passion and commitment of the agency in promoting excellence through several sustainability initiatives embarked upon by its clients.

He added that the recognition should serve as a constant reminder for the recipient to continue to do more in impacting society.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, the Managing Director of Integrated Indigo Limited, Bolaji Abimbola, described the award as a testament to the immense capacity of the agency to deliver exceptional services for its clients on sustainability-related issues.

While expressing profound appreciation to the award’s organizer on the recognition, Mr Abimbola dedicated the award to the team and the clients who created the enabling environment for the agency to collaborate and thrive.

“I am highly delighted to receive this award on behalf of the team. As an Agency, we are grateful for the confidence reposed in delivering value to our esteemed clients. This recognition means a lot to us and would further motivate us to do more in promoting our clients in a way that would make their businesses profitable and ensure that society is impacted positively through sustainability,” he said.