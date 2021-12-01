Nigerians have recently taken to online casinos and judging by this trend, gaming will only become larger going in. So this leads us to the question what games do NG players enjoy? We have chosen this guide to help us in ranking the best online casinos in Nigeria.

Best 5 Online Casinos in Nigeria

There are many online casinos operating in Nigeria, but we have pinpointed the five best ones. Of course, this was no easy task, and there were many less-than-reputable casino sites. Still, we are ready to present you with the best Nigerian online casinos for 2021:

Nigerian Online Casino Bonus Rating Secure Link Betway Coming Soon 4.95/5.00 Visit Site 888casino 100% Up to $200 4.90/5.00 Visit Site 22Bet 100% Up to ₦130,000 4.85/5.00 Visit Site bCasino Up to €1200 + 100 Free Spins 4.80/5.00 Visit Site NetBet Up to ₦100,000 + 10 Free Spins 4.75/5.00 Visit Site

Each of these operators has a long and documented history in the world of online gambling. They have proven themselves to players by providing high-quality online gambling. What’s more, some of them have maintained a positive reputation for decades. Below, we will get into details about each of these casino sites.

Betway Casino

When it comes to the best Nigerian casino sites, few operators are as deserving to be in that category as Betway. This operator has been incredibly active in the online gambling world since the mid-2000s. It has established itself as one of the industry leaders, not only in Nigeria but worldwide. Betway has accomplished this by offering a superior product over the course of a decade and a half.

Pros: Cons: Premium Gambling Site No Welcome Bonus Excellent Casino Games Few Software Providers Sports Betting Available

At Betway Casino, you will enjoy hundreds of premium Nigerian casino games. The operator has partnered with experienced software developers to bring you an enjoyable and exciting gaming experience. You will get to pick from slots, table games, live dealer titles, and progressive jackpots, which you can play from your desktop or mobile device.

888casino

888casino is another pillar of the online casino world. Established back in the late 90s, this operator has stood the test of time, outlasting many competitors. In 888casino, you get a competent and reliable online gaming site. It has consistently ranked among the best online casinos Nigeria can access. The reason behind this is the superior product available to players.

Pros: Cons: Long-Standing Online Casino No NG Naira Support Exclusive Games Outdated Interface Design Poker and Sports Betting Available

At 888casino, Nigerian players can benefit from worthwhile promotions and excellent casino games. This operator offers everything from slots and table games to live dealer titles and progressive jackpots. You will not lack choice if you decide to play at 888casino.

22Bet

22Bet is a relatively new Nigerian online casino, established only in 2018. Despite that, this operator has managed to attract many players from all over the globe. It is clear that 22Bet is looking to become a major gaming platform on a global scale. Based on the principle of offering easy to play and convenient casino games, 22Bet is an excellent choice for any experienced gambler in 2021.



Pros: Cons: Many Software Providers Few RNG Table Games Excellent Live Casino Few Payment Methods Worthwhile Welcome Bonus

At this online casino, you will enjoy top casino games from a variety of different software providers. The operator is set on delivering a premium gaming experience. Therefore, it is no surprise that you can find just about any game type. Additionally, new and returning players can also benefit from rewarding promotions.

bCasino

bCasino may not have the same brand recognition as other operators listed here, but it is not to be underestimated. This operator came onto the online gambling scene in 2019 and has made incredible progress. In the few short years that bCasino has been active, the company has managed to overshadow many industry veterans. As such, it has earned a place among the premium online casinos.

Pros: Cons: Evolution Live Casino Smaller Slots Selection Excellent Mobile Support No Phone Support Multiple Software Providers

bCasino customers report speedy payouts and a varied gaming library. The casino does not limit you in terms of gaming options, offering slots, table games, and live dealer tables from the get-go. The betting limits are wide enough to accommodate both high rollers and casual players, while the promotions are quite rewarding and with favourable terms.

NetBet

We can’t have a list of the top casino sites Nigeria without NetBet. This industry leader has been active for more than 20 years and has outlasted many potential rivals. Surviving for two decades in the iGaming business is a feat in itself. NetBet has accomplished this by constantly innovating and staying in touch with players’ needs.

Pros: Cons: Large Selection of Games Few RNG Table Games Rewarding Bonuses Non-24/7 Support Poker & Sportsbook Available

Praised by players and critics alike, NetBet casino has much in store for you. From hundreds of casino games to worthwhile bonuses and excellent payout times, anyone can have a good time at this gaming site. The extensive list of partnered software providers indicates that NetBet aims to bring players a large and varied library of casino games. Even the pickiest veteran gamblers will find NetBet’s offerings worthwhile.

Nigeria’s Best Online Casinos by Casino Games

Now that we have listed our picks for top Nigerian casino sites, it is time to talk about what you can play there. The best Nigerian casino games come in many varieties, but certain game types have risen above the rest. Below, we will outline the most popular casino products at NG casino sites.

Slots

The best casino games Nigeria enjoys come in the form of slots. Any modern online casino will feature hundreds of these versatile and unique titles. The slots genre definitely stands out from other gambling products. Its main selling points are the wild diversity of styles and visuals, which are simply not possible with other game types.

The best online casino Nigerian players visit will host a large slots selection powered by some of the top software providers in the industry. What’s more, operators are always ready to bring you more interesting games. As soon as developers release new titles, you can find them at your chosen gaming site. Here is our pick for the top online

Nigerian Casino: Number of Slot Games: Bonus: Secure Link: NetBet 1000+ Up to ₦100,000 + 10 Free Spins Visit Site

We mentioned that the slots game type is quite varied when compared to other casino products. Specifically, each slot game comes with its own special theme and aesthetic. These can include anything from movies, history, mythology, horror to music, animals, Asian cultures, and many more.

Additionally, the design of video slots allows developers to experiment with many different game mechanics. You will be hard-pressed not to find a slot game that doesn’t offer free spins, bonus rounds, pick-and-click mechanics, and other rewarding features. In short, the sky’s the limit when it comes to slots, and anyone can find the right game.

Blackjack

Blackjack is another major game type at Nigerian casino sites. A casino classic, blackjack has kept up with the times, and its transition to a virtual format is nothing if not successful. Currently, NG gambling platforms host numerous variations of the game, which you can enjoy.

Blackjack is perfect for strategy-driven players, allowing for the execution of complex and intuitive gameplay segments. Moreover, this game has a decision-making factor, not available with many other casino games. This makes your time with the game more engaging and exciting. We recommend trying blackjack at this NG casino:

Nigerian Casino: Number of Blackjack Games: Bonus: Secure Link: Betway 15+ Coming Soon Visit Site

It is no surprise then that blackjack is considered to be among the top casino games on the Internet. With titles such as Atlantic City Blackjack, Single Deck Blackjack, and Vegas Strip Blackjack, to name only a few, any fan of the game can have a good time.

While the game may have a relatively simple concept, this can be deceiving. Blackjack has many subtleties and delicate points. We advise you to read up on the subject so that you have a game plan going in. With proper strategy, you can definitely benefit from the excellent odds this game offers.

Roulette

Another casino pillar, roulette is readily available at the top online casinos Nigeria has access to. This is one of those games that we immediately think of when we imagine a casino hall. While some of the glamour of the table cannot be translated over to the virtual gambling space, you will find online roulette no less enjoyable.

Right now, the top Nigerian casino games in the roulette genre include the most popular variations out there – French, European, and American. Generally, the French version is the most favourable, as it provides the best odds. You can have a go at the following NG casino site:

Nigerian Casino: Number of Roulette Games: Bonus: Secure Link: bCasino 15+ Up to €1200 + 100 Free Spins Visit Site

Roulette is a great game for beginners and veteran players alike. It comes with both simple and complex betting options, which can be low and high-risk. Basically, you get to choose how to play. This level of choice is difficult to find with other casino products. As such, roulette easily ranks among the best casino games Nigeria offers.

Progressive Jackpots

We have all seen players win massive amounts of money, but many of those bet big to begin with. Well, you don’t need to be loaded to leave the best casino sites Nigeria with a pile of cash. Progressive jackpots give you the perfect opportunity to try your luck at large prize pools.

Progressive jackpots are highly sought after by players in the know. These games offer massive jackpots, which rise over time. They pool together players’ money from multiple casinos and offer it to the lucky few. With some of the more popular titles, these rewards can be astronomical. One of the top casino sites in Nigeria for progressive jackpots is featured below:

Nigerian Casino: Number of Jackpot Games: Bonus: Secure Link: 888casino 50+ 100% Up to $200 Visit Site

The downside of progressive jackpots is that they are really difficult to win. As you can imagine, no operator is willing to pay out millions every other day. Therefore, the odds of scoring the right combination are slim. However, the upside is that these jackpots are added to exciting slots. Many players seem to forget the jackpots in general and just have fun spinning the reels.

Live Dealer Games

So what about those players craving the authentic casino experience, where RNG-based games simply won’t do? Well, those gamblers can head over to the live dealer section and try their hand at the numerous tables found therein. All the best online casinos in Nigeria currently offer live dealer gaming.

Basically, live casino gaming involves playing a game at a physical table over the Internet. The dealer runs the table, and you make decisions and place bets from your device. The footage is streamed to you in real-time. This is a delightful and immersive form of gambling, brought to us by the wonders of technology. Currently, we recommend the following Nigerian casino site for live games:

Nigerian Casino: Number of Live Tables Bonus: Secure Link: 22Bet 200+ 100% Up to ₦130,000 Visit Site

In 2021, live games come in several varieties. These are usually classic table games, namely roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and casino poker. But you will also find less ‘hardcore’ forms of gaming, such as the game shows and Monopoly. Each appeals to a different kind of player.

It is worth pointing out that there is a certain social element with these games. Since you are sharing the same table with a couple of other players in the case of blackjack or up to hundreds at the roulette table, you get to talk to them and the croupier. This way, you can share strategies, celebrate wins, and more.

How We Rank the Best Nigerian Casino Sites

There are always multiple factors to take into consideration when looking at any online gambling platform. Nigerian online casinos come in many different shapes and sizes, and it helps us to have a frame of reference. Generally, there are several factors that we focus on when evaluating gaming sites:

Safety & Licensing

Gaming Library & Software

Bonus Offers

Mobile Compatibility

Below, we will talk about each of these elements and how they fit into the online gambling experience. This way, you will gain a rough idea of the method we use to rank and evaluate the different online casinos Nigeria has access to.

Safety and Licensing

Even when gambling on the Internet, PC and personal safety should be your main concern. After all, you want a reliable operator that will not leak your sensitive data and pay you your hard-won money. With this in mind, you have to go with a casino you can trust.

One way to determine if a gaming site is worth considering is taking a look at its gambling licence. Reputable companies will always hold a licence from a respected regulatory institution.

In the case of Nigerian casino sites, it will be difficult to find a locally-regulated operator. As such, we recommend you look at platforms overseen by the Malta Gaming Authority, UK Gambling Commission, or the Alderney Gambling Control Commission, or other respected institutions.

A valid gambling licence guarantees you certain legal protections. It forces an operator to abide by the law, which includes not allowing underage gambling and paying winnings to eligible players. As far as the best online casinos in Nigeria, we have listed only tried and tested sites. Therefore, it only makes sense to go with licensed companies.

Gaming Library & Software

Since this article deals with the best casino games Nigeria players enjoy, this element is crucial for our purposes. The ideal casino site will come with a decent range of titles, including multiple game types. It is a common tendency for modern operators to focus primarily on slots, often ignoring table games.

Additionally, instant play availability is also of great importance. Nowadays, most operators support this function, but some implement it better than others. The way a casino platform is designed will vary, which will impact performance. We aim to show you the ones with the smoothest experience.

Our chosen top online casinos in Nigeria offer a variety of different game types and a stable platform. Moreover, we have also picked sites that use multiple software platforms. In 2021, the most popular software providers include:

NetEnt

Microgaming

Play’n GO

Evolution

Playtech

IGT

Pragmatic Play

NextGen Gaming

Each of these developers has significant influence on Nigerian online casinos. They are responsible for some of the top casino games on the Internet. Modern gaming sites will include titles from multiple provides, placing hundreds of unique games at your disposal.

Bonus Offers

Bonus offers at online casinos in Nigeria will no doubt have an impact on your gaming experience. Currently, all respectable gaming sites will give you the opportunity to claim a worthwhile welcome bonus. The best of them will also offer recurring bonuses to long-term users.

There are several things to look out for when considering a casino bonus. An inexperienced player might choose the largest bonus and think that it’s the best offer. However, there are more factors to take into account. Each bonus at the best Nigerian casino sites will come with terms and conditions. The most crucial rules include:

Wagering Requirement

Minimum Deposit

Bet Limits

Game Contributions

Expiration Date

The wagering requirement of a casino bonus is the most important rule. Generally, the lower the requirement, the faster you will complete it. Of course, you also have to pay attention to the betting limits and eligible games. Operators will often enforce a maximum bet for the duration of the wagering process. Additionally, some games will not contribute the full bet amount towards the wagering requirement.

Last but not least, we should also take into account the minimum deposit and expiration date rules. Generally, most bonuses have a low barrier to entry, allowing everyone to participate. The expiry date is much more important, as it will dictate how long you have to complete the wagering requirement. In most cases, you will have between one week and a month.

Mobile Compatibility

When picking our selection of the best Nigerian casino sites, mobile compatibility was a major factor in our process. Nowadays, more than half of all gamblers use a mobile device to play the top casino games. As such, we have chosen operators with a proven track record of excellent mobile support.

Mobile gaming has advanced quite a lot in recent years. So much so that there is little distinction between desktop and mobile products. You will find that the sites listed here all provide meaningful mobile gaming. Mobile Nigerian casino games are perfectly adapted for handheld devices, featuring full-grade graphics and functional interface features. In short, you will not miss out on any benefits, such as customer support, bonus offers, or banking options.

Popular Questions

If you still have questions about the top online casinos Nigeria, please read our FAQ. We have gathered the most vital questions players have and provided convenient answers.

Which are the best Nigerian casino sites?

Our selection of the top online casinos in Nigeria includes world-renowned operators with proven value. Experienced players will recognise these brands and the excellent service they offer. At all of these casino sites, you will find hundreds of unique games, along with worthwhile bonus offers.

What are the best Nigerian casino games?

Nigerian casino sites host a wide range of different games, which you can enjoy. Specifically, these include slots, roulette, blackjack, live dealer games, and more. Each game is suitable for a specific kind of player. If you are not sure about what you enjoy, you can browse one of our chosen operators and try our different titles in free-play mode.

Can I play slots at the top online casino Nigeria?

Nigerian online slots are featured at every casino site. This game type is incredibly diverse, with hundreds of unique titles on offer. You can pick from popular to obscure games at any of our listed operators. We recommend browsing multiple online casinos to see if you enjoy the available games.

Is roulette available at the top casino sites Nigeria?

Roulette at the top Nigerian casino sites is available in all of its popular variations. Specifically, you will get to play French, European, and American roulette. It is a good idea to try out both RNG and live roulette to get a better feel for the game.

Can I play progressive jackpots at casino sites Nigeria?

Progressive jackpot slots are some of the top casino games among Nigerian players. These titles offer huge jackpots, which only increase with time. It is not uncommon for some to reach seven-figure sums easily. At NG casino sites, you will find multiple worthwhile games with such prize pools.

Final Thoughts

When all is said and done, the best casino games Nigeria wants are only a click away. The top Nigerian online casinos are ready to provide you with the gambling experience you want. If you are ready to start your online gambling experience, we recommend checking out our list of chosen operators.

Editor’s Note: This ranking was not done by PREMIUM TIMES, and the newspaper does not recommend or endorse the claims in this post.