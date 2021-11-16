One of the major challenges faced by Nigeria’s Armed Forces is access to good quality, relevant military hardware and equipment.

As part of solutions to improve the supply of small arms to the Nigerian Armed Forces, Gray Insignia this week concluded tests of its Nigerian designed Gray Insignia Hawk, Sniper Weapon System (SWS).

The extremely accurate, light weight modular designed rifle is easy to maintain and operate.

The rifle is built with the Nigerian soldier in mind. Special attention has been paid the environments within which our security challenges force our troops and law enforcement to operate.

As of the time of writing, the Nigerian Armed Forces have not been provided the system for testing, but plans are underway to provide sample for their evaluation. If they are satisfied with the outcome, discussions would be entered into with DICON for collaborations to locally produce at their facilities.

Gray Insignia is a Nigerian owned Defence Contracting company with offices in Lagos, and London.

Gray Insignia Hawk, Sniper Weapon System (SWS). Gray Insignia Hawk, Sniper Weapon System (SWS).