The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and the six South-west governors will, on Friday November 12, 2021, lead discussions at the Odu’a Investment Company Limited 45th Anniversary Commemorative Lecture.

Scheduled to hold at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, the event which is themed, “From Regional Player to Global Powerhouse”, will have its keynote address delivered by the Chairman, Governing Board, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Dotun Sulaiman, MFR.

Owners of the famous Cocoa House and engine room for development of the South Western states of Nigeria, the Odu’a Investment Company Ltd was founded in 1976 by the three Military Governors of the then Western Region, Major General David Medaiyese Jemibewon (Old Oyo), Group Captain Ita David Ikpeme (Old Ondo) and Major General Saidu Ayodele Balogun (Ogun).

The firm will also at the anniversary event unveil its new business lines.

Speaking on the upcoming tripartite event, the Group Managing Director of the Company, Adewale Raji, said the company is poised to become a world-class conglomerate.

His words, “For the 45th anniversary of our company, we would be having a lecture on how we have transitioned from being regional players to becoming a global powerhouse.

“Expected at the event are various leaders and captains of industry from Corporate and Social Nigeria. For us, this is a Bold Rebirth and we are ready to move into a new era.”

Odu’a Investment Company has the mandate to be the engine room for the economic development and competitiveness of Western Nigeria. The conglomerate’s strategy of Sweat, Revive and Create (SRC 2025) is hinged on the strategic pillars of Corporate Governance and Reporting; People and Culture Transformation; Investment Excellence; Growth, Expansion, Profitability and Efficiency.

About Odu’a Investment Company Limited

Odu’a Investment Company Limited is a conglomerate with substantial investment in Real Estate, Printing and Publishing, Equipment Leasing, Food and Beverages, Agriculture & Agribusiness, Construction and Manufacturing, Hospitality, Financial Services and Oil & Gas. The company has also identified other key sectors such as Energy, Logistics, Health Care and ICT/Digital Telecommunications for potential focus to enable the achievement of her strategic objectives.

The Group is entrusted with delivering sustainable returns to all stakeholders thus enhancing the

legacy for future generations through qualitative and strategic management of its investments.