Airtel Africa has reported a strong growth across the Group, doubling profit after tax, increasing cash generation, lowering leverage and raising dividend.

Here are highlights of the performance.

Highlights

H1’21 reported revenue grew by 2% to $2,272m with double digit growth across all regions. Q2 reported revenue growth of 20.3%.

Revenue in constant currency grew by 6%.

Strong double-digit constant currency revenue growth across all regions: Nigeria up 32.4%, East Africa up 25.8% and Francophone Africa up 1%; and across all key services, Voice up 19.7%, Data up 36.9% and Mobile Money up 42.0%.

Underlying EBITDA grew by 2% to $1,098m in reported currency and underlying EBITDA margin improved to 48.3%, an increase of 360 basis points led by both revenue growth and improved operational efficiencies.

Operating profit up 1% to $732m in reported currency.

Profit after tax more than doubled to $335m, largely due to higher profit before tax which more than offset the associated increase in tax

Basic EPS was 6 cents, an increase of 155.9%, as a result of higher profit. EPS before exceptional items increased to 7.5 cents from 3.0 cents in previous period.

Operating free cash flow was $853m, up 1%, and over the last 18 months we have up streamed more than $570m across our operating entities.

Leverage ratio reduced to 5x from 2.2x.

Customer base grew by 4% to 122.7 million, with increased penetration across mobile data (customer base up 10.9%) and mobile money services (customer base up 19.0%). Customer base growth was affected by the new NIN/SIM registration regulations in Nigeria; excluding Nigeria the customer base grew by 13.7%.

The board has declared an interim dividend of 2 cents per share (1.5 cents in H1’21) in line with an upgraded dividend The new policy aims to grow the dividend annually by a mid to high-single digit percentage from a new base of 5 cents per share for FY 2022, with a continued focus to further strengthen the balance sheet.

Alternative performance measures 1 (Half year ended) GAAP measures (Half year ended) Description Sep-21 Sep-20 Reported currency Constant currency Description Sep-21 Sep-20 Reported currency $m $m change % change % $m $m change % Revenue 2,272 1,815 25.2% 27.6% Revenue 2,272 1,815 25.2% Underlying EBITDA 1,098 812 35.2% 38.5% Operating profit 732 472 55.1% Underlying EBITDA margin 48.3% 44.7% 360 bps 381 bps Profit after tax 335 145 131.6% EPS before exceptional items ($ cents) 7.5 3.0 149.7% Basic EPS ($ cents) 7.6 3.0 155.9% Operating free cash flow 853 596 43.1% Net cash generated from operating activities 922 744 23.9%

Segun Ogunsanya, chief executive officer, on the trading update:

“Our first half financial performance has been strong. The first half of last year, and especially Q1, was impacted by the start of Covid, but even after adjusting for these effects, our revenue growth rates for the half year for the Group and all our service segments are ahead of our FY’21 revenue growth trends, and in reported terms these are all in strong double digits.

The risks from Covid still remain, with sub-Saharan Africa continuing to experience a third wave of the pandemic. Governments continue to implement balanced measures of lockdowns and restrictions accordingly. But vaccination levels remain low, and we continue to monitor the situation for potential impacts on economies and consumers.

Operationally we have continued our network modernisation and expansion, aligned with an extension of our distribution capabilities, which have together contributed towards continued strong growth in ARPUs across voice, data and mobile money. We have seen an improvement in our customer growth trends for the Group as we approach stability of net monthly movements in Nigeria.

Alongside our results we have today launched our sustainability strategy. Airtel Africa has always been a business with a sustainable premise at the heart of our purpose to transform lives across Africa through our promotion of both digital and financial inclusion. Our sustainability strategy builds upon this, extending and more comprehensively articulating our sustainability goals and credentials. I am excited by the new initiatives we have launched and I look forward to reporting back on our developments in this area with our first sustainability report next year.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecoms solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services, both nationally and internationally. We aim to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

Financial review for the quarter ended 30 September 2021

Nigeria

Description Unit of measure Half year ended Quarter ended Sep-21 Sep-20 Reported currency change % Constant currency change % Sep-21 Sep-20 Reported currency change % Constant currency change % Summarised statement of operations Revenue $m 896 718 24.7% 32.4% 450 377 19.4% 27.1% Voice revenue 1 $m 471 413 14.0% 21.0% 233 216 7.7% 14.6% Data revenue $m 351 257 36.6% 45.0% 179 135 33.1% 41.5% Other revenue 1 $m 74 48 52.9% 63.0% 38 26 46.8% 56.1% Underlying EBITDA $m 492 386 27.3% 35.2% 246 204 20.3% 28.0% Underlying EBITDA margin % 54.9% 53.8% 113 bps 114 bps 54.6% 54.2% 39 bps 39 bps Depreciation and amortisation $m (128) (115) 11.4% 18.2% (65) (63) 3.0% 10.1% Exceptional item $m – – 0.0% 0.0% – – 0.0% 0.0% Operating profit $m 364 271 34.1% 42.3% 181 141 27.9% 35.7% Capex $m 104 97 7.0% 7.0% 56 67 (17.1%) (17.1%) Operating free cash flow $m 388 289 34.2% 45.3% 190 137 38.5% 51.8% Operating KPIs ARPU $ 3.6 2.8 29.6% 37.5% 3.7 2.9 27.5% 35.6% Total customer base million 40.4 44.1 (8.2%) 40.4 44.1 (8.2%) Data customer base million 18.2 19.0 (4.4%) 18.2 19.0 (4.4%)

(1) Voice revenue includes inter-segment revenue of $0.5m and other revenue includes inter-segment revenue of $1m in half year ended 30 September 2021. Excluding inter- segment revenue, voice revenue was $471m and other revenue was $72m in half year ended 30 September 2021.

Reported revenue grew by 24.7%, with constant currency revenue growth of 32.4% offset by Nigerian naira devaluation of 6.1% (YoY). ARPU grew by 37.5%, to which voice contributed 14.8%, data contributed 18.1% and the balance came from other revenue.

Voice revenue grew by 21.0%. This was driven by an increase in voice usage per customer with ARPU growth of 25.6%. The year-on-year decline in the customer base of 3.6 million was due to the implementation of new “Know-Your-Customer” (KYC) requirements in Nigeria which had included a temporary halt to new customer activations. New activations have been permitted in regulatory approved outlets since the end of April 2021. The number of outlets receiving regulatory approval has grown in the second quarter from 2,100 to 7,000, and accordingly the business is now approaching the level where monthly net customer movements are stabilising.

Data revenue grew by 45.0% in constant currency, driven by the growth in data usage per customer to 3.9 GB per month (from 2.7 GB per month in the prior period). This in turn drove data APRU growth of 41.4%. Expansion of our 4G network, with 88.8% of total sites now on 4G, and an increase in smartphone penetration further supported the growth in data usage. Data is one of the key growth drivers in Nigeria. Data revenue accounted for 39.1% of total revenue in Nigeria in H1’22, up 3.4 percentage points from 35.7% in the prior period. 4G data usage accounted for 70.1% of total data usage in Q2’22, up from 61.6% in Q2’21 and the 4G data customer base now contribute 42.4% of the total data customer base in Nigeria.

Other revenue grew by 63.0%, with the main contribution coming from the growth in value added services revenue, led by airtime credit services.

Underlying EBITDA grew by 27.3% to $492m in reported currency, with a constant currency growth of 35.2%. The underlying EBITDA margin improved to 54.9%, an increase of 113 basis points in reported currency and 114 basis points in constant currency. This margin expansion was due to improvements in operational efficiency.

Operating free cash flow in Nigeria was $388m, up 45.3%, due to the expansion of underlying EBITDA.