Nigeria’s leading luxury serviced apartments, Fraser Suites Abuja, has been announced as the 2021 World Luxury Hotel Awards winner of the Luxury City Hotel for the African continent. The award by the World Luxury Hotel Awards “is in recognition of Fraser Suites sustained commitment to excellence in hoteliering and outstanding achievement in the international luxury hospitality industry”.

The certificate conveying the award, jointly signed by Jana Stoman, Executive Manager, and Brandon Lourens, Founder and CEO of World Luxury Hotel Awards, was formally presented to Fraser Suites Abuja at a colourful ceremony held on October 9, 2021. The historic event took place at the prestigious Beachbomber Trou Aux Biches Golf Resort and Spa, Mauritius, with more than 1,000 guests in attendance. World Luxury Hotel Awards organisers certified the participation of Fraser Suites Abuja in the 2021 awards and congratulated the hotelier on this accomplishment.

The welcome cocktail and awards ceremony was held in an open marquee and was chaired by Marketing Director of the Awards, Michael Hunter-Smith, and Country Manager, Anisha Kurmally, while local Mauritian dancers, drummers and percussionists provided entertainment.

Fraser Suites Abuja Head of Sales, Janet Osakwe, who received the award alongside Lisa Mamza on behalf of Management, noted that this accomplishment by Fraser Suites Abuja was consistent with the exceptional tradition of the hotel as Nigeria’s and Africa’s foremost provider of world-class luxury hospitality services. She stated that this incomparable status of Fraser Suites Abuja has consistently earned it other prestigious global awards and client endorsements on an annual basis since it commenced operations about four years ago.

Fraser Suites Abuja is Nigeria’s luxury serviced apartment. It is an iconic edifice, located in the heart of the Federal Capital of Nigeria and features 126 Gold-Standard serviced residences that combine comfort, style and technology with outstanding facilities and exclusive services. The facility offers a premium range of Abuja apartments from studio suites to 4-bedroom penthouses with each unit exquisitely appointed with a well-equipped modern kitchen, contemporary interiors, and luxurious finishes, with spectacular views across the lush city landscape.

Haroun Harry Audu FNIPR

Director, Corporate Communications