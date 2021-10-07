In this age of rapidly increasing digital impact, leaders have no choice but to develop their digital skills and knowledge. We live in an era where everything is going online, and technology now affects all aspects of our lives, including what we do at our workplaces and even at home. For organisations, digitalisation is shaping the daily work environment, processes and growth. So, what does this mean for you as a leader?

Well, the digital landscape presents an opportunity to become more agile and productive through efficient and effective digitised processes. The benefits of digital skills go even beyond productivity. Around the world, organisational leaders who have invested in digital skills for themselves and their organisations are experiencing excellent employee engagement, improved staff retention, enhanced agility and increased profits. Indeed, the digital age presents a genuine opportunity to scale the heights of success for leaders who adopt game-changing technologies.

In an organisational context, the paucity of requisite digital skills among leaders leaves their organisations slowing in development, blindsided by innovation and presents the real risk of being left behind while competitors grow and steam ahead in many aspects. Therefore, to be a successful leader and achieve superlative profitable growth, you must embrace and leverage digital innovations. To help you accomplish that, TEXEM UK presents her customised executive development programme titled “LEADERSHIP FOR PROFITABLE GROWTH IN A DIGITAL AGE”, scheduled to hold between the 13th and 14th of October 2021 at Wheatbaker, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The forthcoming programme seeks to share actionable insights with you on how to think digitally and boost your organisation’s capability to achieve sustainable success. Moreover, as it has always done for all its programmes, TEXEM will provide the platform to learn from the best. More precisely, this programme will leverage TEXEM’s proven and time-tested methodology, which has helped over a hundred organisations win. TEXEM, UK’s lead faculty for this programme, is the illustrious John Peters, Former Royal Air Force Fighter, Former Prisoner of War. World-renowned John Peter is the Previous Chair of the Association of MBAs (the organisation accredits top institutions such as Harvard, Insead and London Business School). John Peters will share valuable insights into how to develop the requisite capabilities to thrive despite the bleak socio-economic outlook.

As a strategic leader, attending the TEXEM programme will have a significant impact on you. At the end of it, you will have acquired knowledge and skills to drive profitable growth in your organisation successfully. Irrespective of your niche, digitals core competence is vital for learning customer behaviour, their needs, and how best to meet them and attract more over time. Most importantly, digital capabilities make it easy to outperform rivals, move beyond survival, and thrive even amid tremendous change, increasing complexity and regular disruption. Take a quick look at those successful organisations. You will realise that one of their secrets to success is developing the digital capabilities that make them agile, intreprenurial and have the capability to do more with less.

With digital capabilities, it is easy to inspire optimised performance, build impactful relationships and expand your professional network as a strategic leader. All these have an impact on an organisation’s ability to achieve profitable growth that endures. Moreover, as a leader, you will learn the art of accelerating connectivity and realise the greatest positive digital impact. However, that is not all. You will also learn how to effectively drive change to minimise resistance as you transition your operations and activities into the digital world. As you know, organisations operate in a rapidly changing digital environment characterised by; transitions, disruptions, chaos and ambiguity, which offers opportunities and existential threats. Thus, learning through this TEXEM, UK’s programme to navigate these waves to effectively and efficiently achieve your goals is vital for sustainable success.

Undoubtedly, this TEXEM, UK’s executive development programme, is one that you do not want to miss. So take a step right away and register to be among the participants. Limited slots are available. The cost is £1500 (N1, 125,000). The fee covers study materials, some meals and certificates. Venue: WheatBaker, 4 Lawrence Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

When asked how can organisations achieve PROFITABLE GROWTH IN A DIGITAL AGE, illustrious John Peters, who is the faculty on this programme, stated:

“Don’t miss this forthcoming TEXEM programme in Lagos.

You would learn how to embed flexible structures and processes throughout your organisation to develop an optimal response to market change and opportunity.

Develop practical insights into how to design your organisation to facilitate core elements of agility and thrive.

Glean how to achieve organisational alignment while providing sufficient autonomy for effective and efficient achievement of goals

Develop the capability on how to foster innovation by experimentation, iteration, and quick adaptation for sustainable competitive advantage.

We would help challenge your assumptions on how to empower teams to move quickly by breaking down silos and organisational barriers for success.

Acquire actionable insights on how to evolve stakeholder-centric structures and processes to win consistently.

Upon completion of this TEXEM programme, you will learn how to drive organisational transformation for greater agility.

Be equipped with the latest toolkits on measuring and managing performance in ways that create alignment and accountability for sustained progress.

Study how to grow your business and scale your organisation while sustaining agility

Develop internal governance to drive flexibility and innovative products and services for profitable growth.

Expand your personal and professional network through TEXEM’s impactful programmes

Build relationships with a diverse group of peers who can provide wide-ranging insights into your business challenges and career decisions.

To learn how to do all the above and glean requisite insights and lessons on organisations who have failed because they did not develop their digital capability or in time, join me at Wheatbaker in Lagos on this TEXEM programme“.

Testimonials

“It’s the first time I’m doing a local programme in Nigeria, and it’s actually quite interesting. The first thing I liked about it was the diversity of the participants. I also like the edgy conversations we had with Christian and Alim. It’s quite thought-provoking”. Effiong Okon, Operations Director, Seplat

“The programme is an excellent one, it’s a world-class Institute, looking at the quality of materials, the quality of the Facilitators, I think it’s a world-class programme, it could be anywhere in the world, and it’s a good standard”. Glory O. Idehen, Director of E-Training, CBN

