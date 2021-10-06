As a part of their ongoing commitment to all patients, Pfizer today launched a global, week-long event from October 4 – 8, Patients in Focus, to recognise the influence patients have on every facet of their work. With the theme “Patients are Our Why”, Patients In Focus signifies a renewal of Pfizer’s commitment to serving patients and to achieve their goal of being the most patient-centric company.

“We are made up of many local markets and differing functions, but our purpose at Pfizer is global: to develop breakthroughs that change patients’ lives,” said Olayinka Subair, Pfizer Nigeria’s Country Manager & Cluster Lead, West Africa. “For our work to be meaningful, every function of Pfizer needs to understand the importance of engaging patients, caregivers, and advocates in our work. Patients in Focus week will showcase where we have made an impact on patients’ lives and empower colleagues to learn from each other and continue putting the patient first in everything we do.”

In Nigeria, we’re demonstrating our commitment to patients through an interactive panel discussion with our Country Manager and Cluster Lead West Africa, Olayinka Subair and Dr. Bello Abubakar, Consultant Oncologist, National Hospital Abuja and President AORTIC (African Organization for Research & Training in Cancer) and Ms MaryGloria Anulika Orji of Network of People Impacted By Cancer In Nigeria (NePICiN) to discuss health disparities and other barriers to care.

Olayinka Subair, Pfizer Nigeria’s Country Manager & Cluster Lead, West Africa, said “Our focus is always on the patients as we deploy resources to bring treatments that extend and significantly improve their lives. We consistently seek to collaborate with stakeholders to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care in communities all around.“ Patients in Focus is a global week-long event, taking place from October 4-8, 2021, where we will all take time out to recognize the influence patients have on every facet of what we do, and renew our commitment to serving them and becoming the most patient-centric company.

While we’re made up of many markets, and have different roles and functions throughout the organization, we all have the same Purpose at Pfizer to bring breakthroughs that change patients’ lives. Patients in Focus gives us a platform for sharing global success stories and best practices that empower and inspire all of us, while highlighting the benefit of global resources such as the Global Patient Advocacy team and new Patient Centricity Hub.

Patients in Focus is a time when we can host and participate in a variety of activities and events that highlight the importance patients have at every step of the work we do every day.

Patients in Focus allows us to showcase bi-directional advocacy relationships and partnerships that build trust and increase awareness of the value and benefit of partnering with patients across all functions.

Patient advocacy within pharmaceutical work is critical to ensure patients’ lives are being changed. Patients in Focus is an opportunity for Pfizer to further their ongoing commitment to patients by ensuring all Pfizer employees have the knowledge and resources to incorporate patient voices into their work. This effort, led by the Global Patient Advocacy Team, brings Pfizer one step closer in the goal of being the most patient-centric company and to achieve health equity.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives

