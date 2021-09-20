ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian financial services provider, Providus Bank PLC, and travel retail platform, Travelport Nigeria, has restated their commitments to ensuring the success and hassle-free operations of the highly innovative best-in-class online travel agency, TravelTank.

Speaking at the launch of the proudly Nigerian online travel agency, Managing Director, Providus Bank, Walter Akpani, said: “Today we are witnessing the launch of a product that we believe is going to change a whole lot in how travel business is done in Nigeria and I am happy to say that I am proud to be here as a partner. I strongly believe that TravelTank’s innovative products will support and assist us all in how we plan and book our travels.”

He continued: “For us, as a bank, we believe in entrepreneurship. TravelTank and its founder are examples of what we believe in and why as an institution the bank is willing and ready to support young entrepreneurial minds in the country. As Mr Yemi Smith is a young entrepreneur, we know we have many more like him in this country and you can rest assured that Providus bank is here to support you.”

According to the Managing Director, TravelTank, Yemi Smith, the company was launched with a vision to provide travel opportunities for everyone and a mission in making travel planning and booking quick, easy, and affordable for everyone.

“TravelTank is a product of exhaustive research on a sector which showed very clearly that even with the array of online travel agencies in Nigeria, end-users still had reservations in purchasing online travel products,” he added.

Country Head, Travelport Nigeria, Samuel Akinola, described TravelTank as an innovative disruptor in the travel space whose product offerings are unmatched in Nigeria. He also noted that Travelport Nigeria will go the extra mile to support TravelTank.

Buttressing on TravelTank’s smart offerings set to be presented in a highly competitive industry, Managing Director, TravelTank, Yemi Smith submitted: “As a company, and by God’s grace, we foresee strong growth especially on our B2B platform which allows TravelTank affiliates to sell travel products in a more personalised manner.”

He stated further: “You know initially when the world was hit by the pandemic, demand for travel halted. Thankfully, we are now seeing a gradual month-on-month increase in the demand for travel products and travel in general. This coupled with the multiple approved vaccines now available in many countries around the world including Nigeria, makes us more positive for the future. Testament to this is the lessening of travel restrictions around the world. This makes us very excited as we begin our quest in creating travel opportunities for everyone.”