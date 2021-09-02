ADVERTISEMENT

Before I start, let me tell you what my take-away from this is; no one is too old for dress up! And that’s thanks to TECNO.

As we all know, adulthood is a scam. We all got so busy so fast that we are still wondering what exactly life’s agenda is. If some of us could rewind time, we will go back to the days when all we did was play. So imagine how fascinated I was when I found out that TECNO’s CAMission created an avenue for adults to play! The show brought Venita, Bisola Aiyeola, Broda Shaggy, Denola Grey together and went the route very few have tread. With a “Heroes Past” theme, they dressed up these celebrities as our favourite heroes from the past. It was such an experience watching it all unwrap live on Africa Magic Urban.

Here is the gist. TECNO’s CAMission is a reality contest where the brand calls on young photography lovers to send in creative entries taken by TECNO phones. The most creative entries from the lot are selected, and taken to a camp where they are given series of missions. At the end of the boot camp experience, a lucky winner or 4 in this case, will emerge.

TECNO’s aim with this initiative it to give a platform for young photography-inclined talents to blossom into professionals whose skills will become profitable and impactful to the world at large.

This season, things got pretty interesting from the get go. Linda Osifo and Efa Iwara are the hosts, Kemi Adetiba, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Kunle Afolayan are the judges, while Venita, Bisola, Broda Shaggi and Denola Grey headed the teams that the contestants were grouped into. Classic case of “star-studded” right?

From the beginning of the show, we have been graced with the amazing photography skills of the contestants, exhibited through the various daily tasks. From portraits of the celebrity team leads during the ‘Heroes Past task’, to unique scenery photos using the landscape and micro features, amongst others, of the CAMON 17, it has definitely been a worthwhile journey.

It’s safe to say that the contestants are well on their way to becoming professionals with the amazing images that we’ve seen so far.

It’s just been 3 episodes, but the fun has been off the chart. Between the daring missions and the energy and play the celebrities freely bring to the mix, I can’t wait to watch the next episode. You should too. All the magical fun can be watched live on Africa Magic Urban on Saturday at 6:30pm!