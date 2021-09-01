ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos, Nigeria. 27TH of August, 2021. Renowned smartphone brand, TECNO has received yet another award for its commitment towards excellence. The latest recognition for the brand is the Marketing Edge Award for Outstanding Mobile Phone Brand of the Decade.

This recognition acknowledges the brand’s commitment to providing innovative products and its consistent drive towards achieving excellence in the mobile phone industry. The Award was presented at this year’s Marketing Edge Annual Summit and Brands & Marketing Awards of Excellence, which held at the luxurious D’Podium International Event Centre Ikeja, Lagos.

Receiving the award for the brand, Vincent Uzoegbu, PR Communications and Media Manager, TECNO Mobile, West Africa said;

“TECNO has always shown dedication in its pursuit of excellence through its innovative products. Our hallmark is to continuously reinvent the way we do things to ensure that our products offer outstanding performances and experiences. This recognition is a proof of how much work TECNO puts into offering excellent products and we are highly honored by it.”

In recent times, TECNO unveiled a new brand Slogan “Stop At Nothing”, a testament to the brand’s unwavering determination to venture far and beyond, while recording successes at every turn. The brand has also shown a clear understanding of the need to maintain the tenacity required in the pursuit of excellence, while standing as a source of constant inspiration to its audience.

Now in its 8th year, the Marketing Edge Awards is an initiative of Marketing Edge Magazine and is a demonstration of the publication’s commitment to its vision of ‘Promoting the Brand Ideal’. The Awards event was conceived to reward excellence across the nation’s integrated marketing communications spectrum and had in attendance a large gathering of industry experts, brands and companies.

ABOUT TECNO

TECNO mobile is a smartphone from TRANSSON HOLDINGS. With “stop at nothing” as its brand essence. TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provide them with localized innovations which is demonstrated through the mastery of serving consumers who are “young at heart” and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO’s portfolio spans across smart phones, smart wearables and devices made for consumers in over 60 emerging markets across the world. TECNO is also the official partner of Manchester City, Premier league champions 2020-21. For more information, please visit: https://www.tecno-mobile.com