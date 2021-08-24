The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Plc specially invites you to its 2nd Annual Lecture Series themed Resilient Innovation: MSMEs’ Adaptability in Uncertain Times.

The DBN Annual Lecture Series is a thought leadership initiative that provides a platform for a robust exchange of ideas to overcome the challenges MSMEs face, especially in the wake of the COVID pandemic and its economic impact on Small businesses.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

MSMEs, Regulators, Development Partners, MDAs, Participating Financial Institutions, and the General Public.

Theme: Resilient Innovation: MSMEs’ Adaptability in Uncertain Times

Date: Tuesday, August 31st, 2021

Time: 9am

Venue: Virtual Via ZOOM

To attend, click here: bit.ly/DBNLecture21

KEYNOTE SPEAKER:

Dr. Benedict Okey Oramah, President & Chairman, Board of Directors,

African Export–Import Bank.

PANELLISTS:

Dr. Ola Brown, Founder, Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Group

Habiba Ali, MD/CEO Sosai Renewable Energies

Iyin Aboyeji, Founder, Future Africa

Aisha Ibrahim, Coordinator, Kaduna Start-up & Entrepreneurship Programme

Dr. Amy Jadesimi, Advisory Board Member, UNDP Africa Human

Development Report

Hosts:

Chairman, Board of Directors, Dr. Shehu Yahaya;

Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Tony Okpanachi