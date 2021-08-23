ADVERTISEMENT

Smartphone brand, TECNO, today launched ‘Stop at Nothing’ as its new brand slogan. Releasing a brand video on its YouTube page as well, the brand marked the beginning of a campaign tagged #StopAtNothing.

With the new brand slogan, TECNO pays tribute to those who continue to push forward against all odds. #StopAtNothing represents the brand’s recognition of human progress and people’s pursuit for purpose, ambition and excellence. It specifically honors “progressive mavericks”, those “young at heart”, and the youth who admirably stay resilient in the face of adversity.

The new brand slogan delivers on TECNO’s promise of unlocking the best of contemporary smartphone technologies and making it accessible for global emerging markets.

“We’ve seen how resilient and progressive the society can be in the face of adversity, especially among young adults in emerging markets. No matter where you come from or what you physically look like or the gender you belong to, people will stop at nothing to progress and find creative and disruptive ways to achieve their potentials. In return, they find themselves on a joyous and exciting journey. This attitude and spirit resonates so strongly with TECNO that we were compelled to embrace it and position it at the very core of who we are and what we do as a technology brand” Danni Xu, CMO TECNO said.

The campaign, which will be rolled out across the globe, features several above-the-line elements including a 60-second global brand video created to demonstrate the resilience of the human spirit. It will be supported by a strategic execution of digital, social and PR tactics emanating from representative markets such as Nigeria, Kenya, India, Turkey, Philippines and Russia.

#StopAtNothing is so much more than another brand campaign,” says Xu. “It represents the values and the attitude that we as a brand embrace and TECNO’s role in providing the technology they need to progress even further.”

Xu concludes: “#StopAtNothing not only inspires, but it also cements TECNO’s total commitment to supporting our consumers with innovative and elegant technology solutions that acts as an enabler of progression.”

TECNO’s goal is to become the most admired tech brand in the world, and continue to make breakthroughs in product and experience innovations.

Earlier this year, TECNO announced its latest “superpower” – securing Chris Evans, an A-list Hollywood celebrity, as its worldwide brand ambassador. This signing has intensified TECNO’s determination to be recognised as a leader in global emerging markets.

As the brand continues to grow on the world stage, TECNO now finds itself competing with major mainstream brands, which undoubtedly will sit up and take note of TECNO’s “super-heroic” manoeuvre.

About TECNO

TECNO is a premium smartphone and AIoT devices brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “Stop At Nothing” as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed intelligent products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations and design breakthroughs demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are “young at heart” and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO’s portfolio spans across smartphones, tablets, smart wearables and AIoT devices made for consumers in over 70 emerging markets world-wide. TECNO is also the Official Partner of Manchester City, Premier League Champions 2020-21. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com.