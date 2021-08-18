ADVERTISEMENT

Leading talent recruitment agency, Jobberman, recently trained and certified over 5600 youths in Kano in its free soft skills training course during a three-day visit. The Jobberman soft skills training is under the Young Africa Works Initiative, by the Mastercard Foundation.

To fulfill its set mandate of training 5 million young Nigerians in job-ready skills within the next five years, the organisation is pushing forward with training in the north and beyond, with the team embarking on such visits to hold trainings, focus group discussions, and meetings with key stakeholders.

Speaking on the visit to Kano, CEO, Jobberman Nigeria, Rolake Rosiji, said that the initiative has armed many youths in Kano with skills and knowledge that transcend beyond the classroom but make for better graduates and open room for more job opportunities.

“The Northern part of the country has had several challenges regarding access to quality education. As a result, not many northerners have taken advantage of opportunities on the global stage. The soft skills training initiative by Jobberman and the Mastercard Foundation is the first step to bridging the gap and placing northern youths at the forefront of the marketplace,” she stated.

She also added that the initiative continues to increase the employability of Nigerian youths, consequently reducing the number of people who live below the poverty line.

To further expand the Jobberman’s reach, the leading recruitment company has partnered with other organisations and governmental bodies, including the Ministry of Women Affairs, Kano; Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, Kano; and Policy Strategy Implementation and Evaluation Directorate, Kano amongst others. Such partnerships are critical to the campaign’s success, and the organisation seeks to partner with more governmental bodies and public/private companies to achieve its goal.

Soft Skills Participant, Favour Christiana Ogbuagu, who attended one of the meetings, testified on how the Jobberman Soft Skills training had impacted her life. “When I started the course, I was not sure what to expect but upon completion, I learnt not only soft skills but life skills that have helped me improve and made me more confident in speaking to employers” Favour Christiana Ogbuagu shared.

Jobberman’s efforts to impact young people in the north is just getting started. With focus states being Lagos, Kaduna and Kano, the company has also ensured that no one misses out on acquiring job-ready skills, which is why the training is accessible online for FREE via multiple platforms like Coursera, Telegram, Zoom etc. Simply visit www.jobberman.com/softskills for registration and more details.

About Jobberman

Founded in 2009, Jobberman is an online platform that provides training and placement for job seekers and the best selection of candidates for companies hiring. It is the single largest job placement website in sub-Saharan Africa. It has the vision to become the leading source of talent in every market it operates in by simplifying job searching and talent acquisition, matching the right set of skills with employers’ needs. For more information about the online placement platform, visit www.jobberman.com