ADVERTISEMENT

This statement is necessary following a spurious statement on August 12, 2021 by some aggrieved parties alleging environmental breach by Easton Towers.

We wish to state in unequivocal terms that as much as the statement sounds like a legitimate exercise, we seem not to understand why the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and operatives of the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Offences would lead such raid with hoodlums without verifying facts, especially where it is not in their jurisdiction to do so.

We also wish to clarify and make clear the following:

1. That the project site otherwise known as Easton Towers is covered by a Registered deed of conveyance with a Governor’s Consent in Process.

2. That all processes for drainage clearance and other works have begun with the Ministry of Environment to carry out necessary works in the area.

3. That no construction has started on the site, except preliminary perimeter work and sandfilling exercise. So the involvement of the said parties are without ground.

4. The Ministry of Environment has denied the operations of Lagos State Building Control Agency and the Lagos State Taskforce.

5. That the company is aware of the proposed Opebi-Maryland-Ojota link road and has put it into consideration while drawing a lay-out for Easton Towers.

6. That no letter of invitation or notice was served by any of the bodies supposedly on this operation till date as is meant to be the due process.

We further wish to use this medium to remind our client that we have been in business long enough to understand the gimmicks of mischievous persons and have dealt well with such in times past. We therefore urge our clients and investors to stay calm, as we have put machineries in place to get to the root of the situation.

Signed

Management, Easton Towers