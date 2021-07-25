Nigeria’s top tier bank, First Bank, will hold its Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability(CR&S) between Monday and Friday.
The bank announced this on Saturday. It said the first set of activities will be on Monday.
The bank said it will also organise a webinar as a part of the week-long event.
“One of the key thrusts of First Bank’s Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability(CR&S) drive is to integrate kindness into our everyday life. Hence, we are organizing a webinar as part of our CR&S week which holds from Monday, July 26 to Friday, July 30, 2021,” First Bank said in a short statement.
The theme of the webinar is “Making the Cyberworld a Kinder Place.”
It will hold on Friday 4pm.
