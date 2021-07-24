ADVERTISEMENT

Former Executive Director of First Bank, and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dauda Lawal, has received the party’s members and bigwigs across the 14 local government area of the state as part of Sallah celebration.

Mr Lawal, also a governorship aspirant on the platform of the APC, visited former Governor Abdul’aziz Yari and the Emir of Kauran Namoda, HRH Major Sanusi Mohammed-Ahmad Asha at palace and residence respectively.

In the Sallah celebration, over 50 political groups trooped to Mr Lawan’s residence and applauded the ex-banker’s philantrophic gesture in the educational sector and human capital development which they said the state is in dare need of.

Hassan Nasiha, a serving senator Zamfara central, former Secretary to Zamfara State Government, professor Abdullahi Shankafi, former Deputy Governor, Mukhtar Anka are among the bigwigs who visited Dr Lawal during the Sallah festival.

At the event, APC elders under the leadership of Mai-Buhu Gummi and Nabature Nahuce and former commissioners and former councillors in the state greeted the ex banker at his residence in Gusau.

Also, a support group under the aegis of Mrs Yari and Lawal ‘CONTACT and MOBILIZATION COMMITTEE’ with members across 14 LGA’s of Zamfara State showed their appreciation and gratitude to Mr Lawal over his philanthropic achievements in the State through an event.

Thousands of beneficiaries of Mr Lawal’s human developmental programs also attended the event in appreciation and show of support. The elated politician, who hold the traditional title of ‘Gamjin Gusau’ show gratitude to God Almighty for using him as a means to alleviate living standard of his people.

Visit to former governor, Emir

Mr Lawal felicitated with the former Governor Yari on this great occasion of worship and Muslims sacrifice and discussed issues on how they can assist by working together in attaining peace and sustainable development in Zamfara.

Also in Kauran Namoda, Mr Lawal paid his respect and Sallah homage to the Emir, His Royal Highness Major Sanusi Moh’d Ahmad Asha (Rtd) at his palace were they offered prayers for restoration of peace and development of Zamfara especially in tertiary education sector.

Mr Lawal also visited popular businessman Sahabi Liman (Danmasanin Kaura) before visiting the APC secretariat at Kauran Namoda and held a brief meeting with the former State care-taker chairman, Lawal Liman before retiring to Gusau.