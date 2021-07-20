In exercise of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Management of Cosgrove Investment Limited has refurbished and delivered a 188-seater Conference Hall to the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

The revamped hall was handed over to the Management of the FCDA on Monday alongside some newly constructed Executive Conveniences which were also voluntarily constructed by Cosgrove, Nigeria’s leading smart estates developer.

The conference hall consists of 188 seats of which 174 are for the audience while 14 are designed for guests at the high table.

Ag. Executive Secretary, FCDA, Zaliha’u Ahmed (MNI), who presented a formal Letter of Appreciation and a Plaque of Honor to Cosgrove Investment Limited for voluntarily refurbishing the FCDA Conference Hall, thereby restoring it to usefulness, as well as for constructing two VIP Conveniences at no cost to FCDA, described the projects as “very important” and “uneasy.”

Hajiya Ahmed said: “On behalf of FCDA Management, I sincerely thank the Chairman and Management of Cosgrove Investment Limited for the kind gesture to undertake this uneasy project,” assuring that the FCDA will put the newly refurbished hall to judicious use while ensuring that the improvements will be sustained.

She commended the immediate past Executive Secretary of the Authority, U. G. Jibrin for keeping a good relationship with Cosgrove of which FCDA is now a corporate beneficiary.

The Director, Public Buildings, FCDA, Arc Adebowale Ademo who noted that Cosgrove was not a client at the FCDA, yet voluntarily embarked on the selfless project recalled the circumstances that inspired Cosgrove to voluntarily embark on the project, saying: “I was at a meeting with the former Executive Secretary of the FCDA, and I was discussing the challenges associated with the conference hall, and we were surprised when the Chairman of Cosgrove, Mr Umar Abdullahi offered to refurbish the hall as a gesture of Corporate Social Responsibility,” adding that the benevolence, which was although surprising came with joy and relief.

“Thereafter, I invited Mr Umar Abdullahi to my office, and we started the discussion, he came with his team and we looked at what needed to be done and he agreed to do them and he fixed all of them including the building of two new Executive Conveniences,” he said.

The Director of Public Buildings explained the need to revamp the hall, noting that the immediate past Executive Secretary of the Authority had requested the Directorate of Public Buildings to explore the possibility of addressing challenges associated with the hall.

The Director recalled that the challenges associated with the hall included need for flooring, need for the construction of executive public conveniences at the back of the high table and carpeting as well as the need to elevate the high table platform among others.

Discussing some of the improvements brought about by the repairs and renovation embarked upon by Cosgrove, Engr Ademo said the inner part of the hall, by which he meant the high table section, was on the same level as the section meant for the audience.

“So, there was need to elevate the podium, and it been done by Cosgrove, such that there is better visibility between the people on the high table and the audience,” he said.

According to Arc Ademo, “another remarkable improvement is the provision of Executive Restroom facilities for people on the high table, stating that there were no toilet facilities for people on the high table.

“The provision of VIP Restrooms for high-table guests is another goal for which we must commend Cosgrove because it could be embarrassing to have guests walking across the audience to use public conveniences which are at the back of the hall,” he added.

“Due process was followed because the Department of Public Buildings examined the original design of the building and recommended that two stores which were not in use, be converted to VIP toilets for high table guests, and a design was made to that effect,” he said, adding that Cosgrove was able to meticulously implement the design.

“Cosgrove did not only elevate the podium, but also provided new flooring for the entire hall as well as the built Executive Conveniences for male and female high table guests,” he added.

Arc. Ademo commended the Ag Executive Secretary of the FCDA and the Cosgrove Team for being so magnanimous to refurbish FCDA Conference Hall at no cost to the organization, adding that the need to revamp the conference hall is an issue that has been on the front-burner of the FCDA for a while.

The Chairman, Cosgrove Investment Limited, Mr Umar Abdullahi thanked the FCDA Management for appreciating a project voluntarily embarked upon by Cosgrove in exercise of its CSR policy – a major policy thrust of the organization.

He said “as a team, Cosgrove is happy to successfully complete the refurbishment of the 188-seater FCDA Conference Hall, while providing Executive Conveniences for High Table guests.”

Discussing the motivation for the organization’s various CSR projects, Mr Abdullahi noted that “Cosgrove is indigenous to Nigeria and we are committed to promoting our national pride including sustaining and maintaining national infrastructures such as the FCDA, where possible.”

He said it is part of statesmanship and love of country to support the sustenance of public infrastructure in the interest of public comfort and welfare.

THE TRUTH reports that Cosgrove has become remarkable for its various CSR activities, most of which have slant for the dignity of the human person.

“It is an honor for Cosgrove to provide the needs and we are happy that the FCDA appreciates it, he said.”

The Chairman of the private sector industry leader assured that the company will remain committed to supporting projects that will add value to human lives and provide necessary support required for smooth administration.

“There has to be shared responsibility, support and synergy between the public and private sectors in order to achieve set goals of national economic development, he added.

The FCDA Management and the Cosgrove Team conducted a guided tour around the newly renovated hall and other facilities.