ADVERTISEMENT

SBC, manufacturers of the world’s most-loved beverages in Nigeria and makers of trusted personal and homecare brand, 2Sure, has refreshed its corporate identity to reflect a renewed strategic direction.

The contemporary new look and identity, which came into effect on July 1, 2021, mark a renewed commitment to fostering innovation for the endless possibilities of an inspiring future.

For over 60 years, the company has served the Nigerian people, through over nine manufacturing plants and strong distribution networks across Nigeria, exporting to many countries on the African continent. As producer and distributor of the world’s most-loved beverages in Nigeria, SBC is renowned for its strong brands with great appeal amongst young and old, including Pepsi, 7Up, Mirinda, Teem, Mountain Dew, H2oH!, Lipton Iced Tea, and Aquafina premium drinking water.

Now, with the launch of a thriving and trusted personal and homecare brand – 2Sure – and energy drink, Supa Komando, which have lived up to the company’s strong heritage of affordable quality for the Nigerian people, SBC is renewing its strategic vision to become the biggest consumer goods company in Africa.

Speaking on the milestone, the Managing Director, Ziad Maloouf said, “We are proud of our success operating in Nigeria, which could not have been achieved without our people. People drive our innovation, define our organisation and constitute our partnerships across sectors and cultures. This is a reiteration of our commitment to creativity and innovation.

This commitment extends beyond our employees to our communities and the nation; we will continue to deliver on this promise, as we have done through our products and such initiatives as the Pepsi Football Academy and the 7UP Harvard Business School Scholarship.”

According to the Chief Corporate Services Officer, Yemi Faseun, “Ijora is a critical part of our growth story and heritage, which are intricately intertwined within our compelling vision for an inspiring future. We have established our offices here because we cherish both. Ijora was where it all began on October 1, 1960. We have deepened roots in this community and despite the challenges, with our unrelenting Naija spirit, we see many opportunities.”

The company, which also launched its new office building in June, at its corporate headquarters in Ijora, Lagos, seeks to become a hub of quality products and solutions. This is in addition to a commitment to power innovation for a sustainable future designed with people and inspired by the unrelenting Naija spirit.

Photo caption for SBC Ribbon Cutting Image: L-R: Chief Corporate Services Officer, SBC, Yemi Faseun; Managing Director, SBC, Ziad Maloouf; Chief Marketing Officer, SBC, Norden Thurston; and GM, Marketing, SBC, Segun Ogunleye, opening the company’s new office space, at the corporate headquarters in Ijora, Lagos.