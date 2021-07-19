ADVERTISEMENT

ARM Pensions Limited has hit the N1 trillion mark in Assets Under Management (AUM), a significant milestone for any Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) in the Nigerian market.

This is as ARM continues to make a huge mark in terms of returns on the funds under its management, particularly RSA (Retirement Savings Account) FUND II and FUND III, where it is at the top of the latter in the market, accounting for why many RSA holders continue to flock her doors since the opening of Pension Transfer Window.

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) officially announced the opening of the Transfer Window in November 2020, under the Pensions Reform Act of 2014. This window allowed contributors to switch from one PFA to another. Among the criteria that contributors look out for include customer experience and, just as importantly, fund performance.

ARM Pensions, having made its brand popular long before now with her annual fitness event, “Run for the Future”, which aside from the emphasis on helping people stay healthy, continues to ensure consistent delivery of superior returns.

According to statistics, ARM Pensions sits securely among the top PFAs with the highest returns on investment for RSA Fund Type II and III (Source: http://naijapension.com/). No wonder many want a slice of the pie.

Fund II is the default fund for RSA holders of 49 years and below which means that if you have your RSA domiciled with this PFA, you’re among the crème-de-la-crème of the lot enjoying wonderful returns on your retirement savings investment.

While Fund III is the default fund for RSA holders of 50 years and above, which aims to ensure you get more bang for your buck after years of hard work.

According to available Information, ARM Pension’s RSA Fund II and Retiree Fund have consistently delivered returns with no negative or down years.

The institutionally managed portfolios managed by the PFA have enjoyed historical annual returns in excess of 20 percent in a single year, numbers that are significantly higher than the long run average inflation rate of 12 percent.

These numbers are significant because of how they impact the month-to-month contributions that are remitted into your RSA, as they determine whether you have enough saved by the time you retire.