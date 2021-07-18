ADVERTISEMENT

The management of Farm4Me Agriculture Limited, the pioneer of contract farming in Nigeria, has called for concerted efforts to restore and retain Benue’s position as the food basket of the nation.

Adama J Adama, CEO of Farm4Me Limited, made this call on Thursday while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Benue State University’s Center for Food Technology and Research (CEFTER).

According to Mr Adama, Benue State, which is regarded as the food basket of the nation produces a wide range of crops ranging from grains, tubers, to fruits and vegetables but quantities of these crops are lost due to lack of adequate post-harvest technologies.

The Agripreneur believes that with the partnership between Farm4Me and CEFTER, the menace would be effectively tackled.

Mr Adama, who was represented at the ceremony by Kenneth Iyo, said he believes that this partner will reduce hunger and poverty in Nigeria.

“It is a known fact that Benue State wears the toga as the food basket of Nigeria for her vast production of wide range of crops ranging from grains, tubers, to fruits and vegetables.

However, huge quantities of these crops are lost due to lack of adequate post-harvest technologies.

With this collaboration between Farm4Me and CEFTER, this menace would be effectively controlled.

Corroborating Adama’s assertion, Prof. Iorapuu, the Vice Chancellor of Benue State University, said through the support of the World Bank, the Benue State University has established CEFTER to address some of the challenges bedeviling the agricultural sector.

He believes that the partnership would among other things engage communities, farmers and industries in dissemination of technologies in post-harvest food losses.

In their separate speeches, Godwin Ekoja, Head of Strategic Planning and Partnership for Farm4Me and Barnabas Ikyo, Director of the Centre, said in the upcoming months, the parties would help develop a critical mass of well-trained African students in control of post-harvest losses.