As part of their corporate social responsibility, two firms – Lubrik Construction Company and Craneburg Construction – are jointly donating a state-of-the-art museum complex to the State Security Service (SSS).

This was announced during the ground breaking ceremony of the project at the SSS headquarters in Abuja on July 15.

The Chairman of Lubrik Construction Company, Nasiru Haladu Danu (who is also on the board of Craneburg Construction), while speaking at the event, said the project was being funded by both construction companies.

Mr Danu said the complex would be completed in 16 months and would meet all international standards.

He urged private organizations to encourage the country’s security agencies by carrying out projects that would help their work and motivate their personnel.

In his response, the Director General of the SSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, thanked the management of Lubrik Construction and Craneburg Construction and assured them of the agency’s commitment to making Nigeria safe for companies to do business without any form of intimidation.

During the event, Mr Bichi gave a detailed description of the project and performed a foundation laying ceremony.

Present at the event were senior officials of the SSS and directors of both construction companies. Construction work commenced immediately after the short ceremony.

The two companies are jointly constructing a world-class Club House for the Nigerian Army at the Guards Polo Club, Abuja.

The project is currently 80 per cent completed, officials say.