Accra is set to host the annual Africa Advancement Forum Global summit, a forum dedicated to enhancing and promoting conversations on public private Partnerships devoted to Improving Africa’s Economic Prosperity.

The Forum runs as an Africa focused platform that creates space for the discussion of key prospects and strategies that aims at influencing positive growth, perception, and advancement of the continent.

This year, we have carefully chosen a theme that resonates with the unique realities of the burden of governance facing Africa due to the impact of COVID 19 and other attendant Security related challenges with the theme; “THE AFRICA WE WANT’’.

The theme will be discussed by a group of speakers and panelists with cognate experience from various sectors across the continent. This Year’s summit like others will attract select State actors, diplomates, development consultants and top business leaders from across the African Continent

The thematic areas are designed to elicit dialogue around the impact of COVID 19 on the African economy and the possible quick wins the government of Africa can adopt for recovery.

The AFCFTA; its attendance challenges and prospects, home grown ICT innovation and productivity; drivers of sustainable economic and social transformation in Africa, changing global perception on Africa; the role of African centric content developers, the media, civil society groups, & social entrepreneurs, finally troubleshooting terrorism and Rethinking approaches to peace building and peace keeping in Africa, these will form the major conversations at the forum.

The nominees for the 2021 African advancement Forum’s Global Recognition which forms part of the activities for the 2021 Africa Advancement Forum includes Top African Change makers from different parts of Africa including; Ms. Moky Makura; Executive Director of Africa No Filter, H.E Justina Mutale; Founder, Justina Mutale Foundation UK, Former President of Nigeria; Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, President of Ghana; Nana Akufo-Addo, Dr. Ibrahim Dauda; Chief Executive Officer, PVG Consult Ltd, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Director General of the World Trade Organization, Sibongile Sambo; CEO, SRS Aviation, Chief Dele Momodu; Chairman Ovation Group, Mr. Anold Kingsley Ofure; MD/CEO, Kester & Sons Marine Services Ltd, Njeri Rionge; Founder & CEO ignite consulting and others.

Africa Advancement forum was birthed to contemplate and proffer solutions to the numerous challenges facing Africa through the promotion of social transformational conversations on public private partnership dedicated to the improvement of Africa’s economy, quality of leadership and perception globally.

While the conversations are the major focus of the forum, showcasing and celebrating the outstanding and exemplary work of individuals and organizations has become an essential pathway to reinforcing possibilities that abound on the continent.

This summit presents an opportunity to further the conversations and network around the shared values of progress, development, and advancement for our continent.

Details of event are as follows:

WELCOME/REGISTRATION OF DELEGATES

Date: 19th August 2021

Kempinski Hotel, Gold City, Accra

AFRICA ADVANCEMENT SUMMIT

Date: 20th August 2021

Venue: Accra International Conference Center

Time: 9am-2pm

Africa Investment Forum (2pm-3pm)

Diplomatic Session (3pm-4pm)

AFRICA ADVANCEMENT AWARDS

Date: 20th August 2021 – Award Gala Dinner (6pm-9pm)

Kempinski Hotel, Gold City, Accra

Africa Advancement Forum is an Initiative of Foundation for Economic Advancement Advocacy, a non-governmental organization that specializes in organizing top notch events locally and internationally that seeks to map new transformations, enable ongoing dialogue, and support the search for solutions to pressing issues on the continent, as well as charting new economic possibilities for economies of nations, particularly in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

We provide safe spaces for discussion of key local and national issues with captain of industries, NGOs, the Media, Government agencies, International Organizations, Civil society groups and stake holders in the various sectors of the economy.

For participation/sponsorship kindly visit www.advancementforum.org, email info@advancementforum.org and africaadvancementforum@gmail.com or call the following numbers; +447786445714 | +2348033167827, +2347014440000 |

+ 447539079529.

Signed;

MUDIAGA AKAKABOTA LLM. Durham, Director, Global Operations, Africa Advancement Forum

DR. DAVID JAMES EGWU, MD, West Africa Region, Africa Advancement Forum.

KOFI DAKE, Country Representative, AAF Accra Ghana

NANA SARA YEBOAH, Organizing Committee Lead, AAF Accra Ghana