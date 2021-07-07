ADVERTISEMENT

A new Managing Director has been appointed for the Royal African Farm Limited.

The firm, owned by His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife, announced serial agropreneur and philanthropist, Adama J. Adama, as its new head.

This was made known in a letter by the monarch through the Ooni of Ife Global Outreach (OIGO).

The letter signed by Ayobami O. Oyedare, CEO of OIGO, quoted the Ojaja II as saying that agriculture in Africa has a massive social and economic footprint as it remains an all-encompassing wellspring of contributions to human survival.

Mr Adama, with his new office is saddled with the responsibility of building market enterprises for its products, work in tandem with the Olofin Products unit, as well as preserving and interpreting rightly its age long mission and ethos of operation.

While wishing the new MD success in his new office, the letter urged Mr Adama to guide, promote, and implement the brand of The Royal African Farm and its products globally helping dynamic farmers’ most especially young generation of farmers to find meaning and passion for life through Agribusiness as they dream new dreams and rightly become custodians of their own wealth creation and its common legacy.

Find the appointment letter below.