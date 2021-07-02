Africa Advancement Forum is a forum dedicated to enhancing and promoting conversations on public private Partnerships devoted to Improving Africa’s Economic Prosperity. The Forum runs as an Africa focused platform that creates space for the discussion of key prospects and strategies that aims at influencing positive growth, perception, and advancement of the continent.

Following the call for nomination for the 2021 African advancement Forum’s Global Recognition which forms part of the activities for the 2021 Africa Advancement Forum’s Summit, Top African Change makers from different parts of Africa made the nomination lists.

Prominent amongst the Top-ranking nominees on the list includes the Former President of Nigeria; Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, President of Ghana; Nana Akufo-Addo, Strive Masiyiwa; Founder and Executive Chairman Econet Group, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Director General of the World Trade Organization, H.E Ellen Johnson Sirleaf; former President of Liberia, Sibongile Sambo; CEO, SRS Aviation, Njeri Rionge; Founder & CEO ignite consulting and many other great achievers.

Africa Advancement forum was birthed to contemplate and proffer solutions to the numerous challenges facing Africa through the promotion of social transformational conversations on public private partnership dedicated to the improvement of Africa’s economy, quality of leadership and perception globally. Whiles the conversations are the major focus of the forum, showcasing and celebrating the outstanding and exemplary work of individuals and organizations has become an essential pathway to reinforcing possibilities that abound on the continent.

This year, we have carefully chosen a theme that resonates with the unique realities of the burden of governance facing Africa due to the impact of COVID 19 and other attendant Security related challenges with the theme;

“THE AFRICA WE WANT’’

The multiple interventions and different responses of African countries to the COVID-19 pandemic, coordination of medical provision and knowledge-sharing networks, underscored the continued commitment of African countries need for regional collaboration and integration. As humanity comes under the most devastating scourge of a virus in modern lifetime, it has become necessary to review the collective and shared intentions for the great continent of Africa. This summit presents an opportunity to further the conversations and network around the shared values of progress, development, and advancement for our continent. The theme will be discussed by a group of speakers and panelists with cognate experience from various sectors across the continent. This Year’s summit like others will attract select heads of States, governors, prime ministers and top business leaders from across the African Continent. Details of event are as follows;

BREAKDOWN OF EVENTS

WELCOME/REGISTRATION OF DELEGATES

19th August 2021

Kempinski Hotel, Gold City, Accra

AFRICA ADVANCEMENT SUMMIT

Date: 20th August 2021

Venue: Accra International Conference Center

Time: 9am-2pm

Africa Investment Forum (2pm-3pm)

Diplomatic Session (3pm-4pm)

AFRICA ADVANCEMENT AWARDS

20th August 2021 – Award Gala Dinner (6pm-9pm)

Kempinski Hotel, Gold City, Accra

Africa Advancement Forum is an Initiative of Foundation for Economic Advancement Advocacy, a non-governmental organization that specializes in organizing top notch events locally and internationally that seeks to map new transformations, enable ongoing dialogue, and support the search for solutions to pressing issues on the continent, as well as charting new economic possibilities for economies of nations, particularly in Africa. We provide safe spaces for discussion of key local and national issues with captain of industries, NGOs, the Media, Government agencies, International Organizations, Civil society groups and stake holders in the various sectors of the economy.

Foundation for Economic Advancement Advocacy promotes excellence and sustainable development across the continent and globally. Our shared value of excellence is a reputation we cherish, protect and promote. We are determined to continue our partnership with the public and private sectors while prioritizing and fast tracking excellent service delivery across the continent.

For participation/sponsorship kindly visit www.advancementforum.org, email info@advancementforum.org and africaadvancementforum@gmail.com or call the following numbers; kindly contact us on +447786445714 | +2348033167827, +2347014440000 | + 447539079529.

Signed

Mudiaga Akakabota

Director, Global Operations & Partnerships.

Foundation for Economic Advancement Advocacy.

DAVID JAMES EGWU

Managing Director, West Africa Region

& Member, Managing Board, Africa Advancement Forum.