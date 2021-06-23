ADVERTISEMENT

CDK Integrated Industries Limited has been committed and consistent in providing the best in premium porcelain tiles with cutting-edge technology and global standards, matching any quality in the world. Whether you are a Real Estate Developer, Tiler, Interior Decorator, Engineer or Homeowner looking for international quality tiles for a new building or renovation project, simply look no further.

CDK Integrated Industries Limited designs and produces world class porcelain tiles. CDK’s factory, located in Sagamu, has the capacity to produce an average of 4 million square meters of high-end quality porcelain tiles per annum, catering to the demands of discerning professionals and quality conscious Nigerians.

So, what makes CDK Porcelain Tiles stand out from the rest? Made from meticulously selected raw materials and using the latest in tile production technology, we can state that their products are comparable to the best-in-class, globally.

CDK knows what TIME means to customers, that is why they have a dedicated team on hand to help clients through the process of design selection, production, sorting and delivery of tiles at the shortest possible time, ensuring clients meet their project deadlines.

Another reason would be a warranty that is clearly unmatched. CDK offers a robust return policy and warranty of up to 10 years on their porcelain tiles.

CDK tiles production is not limited to off-the-shelf list alone, they have the capability to produce to every customer’s design and specification. They encourage co-creation with professional customers, creating bespoke tiles that meets their imaginations and expectations.

It is therefore safe to say that you don’t really have to stress to import premium porcelain tiles, as CDK offers a wide array of colours, sizes, finishes and design options to suit your needs and lifestyle.

For more information and enquiries, call CDK Integrated Industries on 09062275110, 09062275111; email at media@cdkindustries.com or visit www.cdkindustriesng.com.

ADDRESS:

Sagamu Interchange,

(After Federal Road Safety Corp Station),

Lagos-Ibadan Express Way,

P.O.Box 888

Sagamu, Ogun State