Reckitt (formerly Reckitt Benckiser), the British based leading multinational and the makers of world-renowned brands like Dettol, Harpic, Mortein, Durex etc has announced the appointment of Akbar Ali Shah as the new General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa cluster (SSA) as well as the new Chief Executive Officer for Reckitt Nigeria.

Mr Akbar’s appointment follows the company’s global rebranding as part of its ongoing journey of transformation towards rejuvenating sustainable growth. In his capacity as General Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa cluster, he will oversee Reckitt’s business in West & East African countries, namely Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania based out of Lagos.

With over 19 years of work experience in the FMCG sector and over 16 years working with Reckitt, Mr Akbar brings a wealth of knowledge and industry expertise to his new role as General Manager, SSA.

Since joining Reckitt in 2005, Mr Akbar has held various leadership roles including Country Manager, Pakistan; Country Manager, KSA; Sales Director, Regional Head of Trade Marketing in the Middle East Region; Business Development Manager Emerging Markets in North Africa and Commercial Director in Iran to mention a few.

Mr Akbar’s appointment as the new General Manager will play an integral role in the continual success of Reckitt within the African region and steer the company towards living its purpose and providing transformation in hygiene awareness, access to its products and achievement as they aim for the pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world.

Commenting on his appointment, Akbar Ali Shah said, “Reckitt is a leading multinational company that produces the world’s most trusted hygiene and health brands. Here at Reckitt, we understand the role we play in the hygiene space and we are committed to helping everyone take the best possible care of the world we all share. We work with relentless energy and innovation to make the best possible products to protect, heal and nurture the millions of people who put their trust in our products.”

“I am humbled to continue to play a critical role at Reckitt, a company that strives to contribute to the growth, development and sustainability of the world we live in, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa where I believe I will be able to contribute my quota to achieve the overall goal of the company.”

According to the company, Mr Akbar’s appointment is also set to increase the company’s customer portfolio by developing its purpose-led brands and driving consumer-centric and digital innovation. In addition to this, the new General Manager is also saddled with the responsibility of directly driving business relationship management and developing strategies to increase the market share of Reckitt in the Sub-Saharan Africa region.