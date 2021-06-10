You may already be a great leader, guiding a great team, working towards achieving all your organisational goals and beating the ever-growing competition. However, note that leading through a crisis that has turned to be a global pandemic is possibly something you do not have prior experience on how to sail through it. Remember also that dealing with pandemics that disrupt organisational activities was never a topic or part of the syllabus back in school. So, what does this mean? Well, you have to learn how to minimise the effects and turn these challenges into opportunities and win.

As a leader, you must be well conversant with the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organisations. It doesn’t matter whether you are running a small, medium or large organisation. The effects of the crisis have hit every sector, and everyone has been affected directly or indirectly in many ways. Sadly, many organisations that previously were doing well and scaling the heights of success have come down crumbling. Others are struggling to recover, and some might never exist again. If you are lucky to be still running your organisation, then you need to work harder to bring it back to its past performance level.

Under these extraordinary and unprecedented times, you need to learn how to come up with viable strategies, how to keep your team working even if it’s from home, how to keep things going under the new normal and most importantly, how to guide the change process as a leader. You, however, need encouragement and support to be able to do all these activities as a leader. Alone, you might be overwhelmed, but with the guidance and support of experts, things can be pretty easier than you ever thought.

To help you improve your leadership qualities and be an effective person as you steer your organisation through the current crisis, TEXEM has organised a program for you. The executive development programme is dubbed “Effective Leadership for Sustainable Success” and will go on for a couple of weeks starting June 12th, all the way to August 3rd 2021. As a leading consulting firm that provides learning platforms for executives and organisational leaders in Africa, TEXEM, UK, has lined up prominent and world-renowned scholars, business leaders and iconic professionals to help steer you through the programme.

Several activities have been put on the list, and facilitators have confirmed their presence and readiness to guide and coach you to become a more effective leader. You’ll be one when you finally learn and master the art of managing your organisation, your employees, and your general working environment with a focus on the long-term (sustainable) goals in mind.

Even when the future seems unpredictable for now, there is a lot that you can do to make sure that your organisation survives the pandemic, recovers and thrives in the future. So what is planned for you during the programme? There is a lot as detailed here:

The first week of an average of one hour per day of exciting videos, case studies, activities will run from Monday, June 14th to Friday, June 18th, designed and delivered by Professor Roger Delves, culminating in a live session on Saturday, June 19th with Dr Tony Raven. He is a Professor of Practice in Leadership and Associate Dean Ashridge Executive Education at Hult International Business School. He comes with a wealth of experience in leadership. So, expect a lively and well-planned session blended with various learning activities to start you well and prepare you for the forthcoming sessions for the rest of the weeks. It will set the pace for the rest of the executive development weeks and sessions with him and other facilitators. The topics that will be discussed include:

From functional to Operational Leadership: Thriving not Striving

My Impact: how to be a leader whom people will follow

Week Two will run from Monday, June 21st to Saturday, June 26th, including a two hour live session delivered by Professor John Peters, an average of one hour per day of exciting videos, case studies, activities will run from Monday, June 14th to Friday, June 18th, designed and delivered by Professor Roger Delves. You’ll have an opportunity to hear from and engage with world-renowned John Peters, Royal Air Force Fighter, Former Prisoner of War and Previous Chair of Association of MBAs. Together with him, you’ll learn critical insights on the very vital areas of:

Ethical Leadership for sustainable success

How to be emotionally intelligent and why it makes a difference

Why being an authentic leader is both effective and successful

The third week will run from Monday, July 28th to Saturday, July 3rd. It will be Professor John Buck’s second live session with you on Saturday, July 3rd. Throughout the week, through self-study and during the live session, you will have an opportunity to participate in discussions about the following essential areas as an organisational leader:

Handling other people

How to resolve conflict and aid optimal performance

Influencing and negotiating for sustainable success

Organisational Politics: what they are and how to manage them

Week Four will run from Monday, July 5th to Saturday, July 10th. You will enjoy series of sessions about the hot topic of goals via an average of an hour of self-study and a live session on Saturday, July 17th. Every organisation has goals, but how many do achieve them both in the short and long term? Well, prepare to hear about and ask questions about:

Goal setting and scoring

Leadership for effective and efficient achievement of goals

Leading high-performance teams

The fifth week of the Effective Leadership for Sustainable Success programme will run from Monday, July 12th to Saturday, July 17th. It will be another session to self-study for an average of an hour every week and engage with, learn with and ask General Nick Parker any questions you may have about motivation during the two-hour live session on Saturday, July 24th. As a leader, you must be aware of what motivation does when it is done correctly and succeeds in inspiring your workforce to improve their productivity. The topics of the session will be:

Motivation and Engagement

The importance of motivation and values for teams

Team engagement: the secret of successful teams

Week six will run from Monday, July 19th to Saturday, July 24th. It will be one of those sessions that seeks to explore all you ever wanted to learn about transformation. You will once again have an opportunity to learn for an hour every day from materials designed by Professor Roger Delves and an illustrious professional on Saturday, July 24th, during the two-hour live sessions. The major topics that will be covered are:

What is transformational leadership?

Leading transformational change

And it would be a wrap on the 24 of July, 2021, 6.00-8.00.

Benefits of Attending the Effective Leadership for Sustainable Success Programme

As a well-organised programme facilitated by some of the best leadership and sustainable success experts, the programme has many benefits for you. You will get useful tips on how to manage office politics for success, how to resolve conflict, how to build trust for progress, how to transition from functional to successful organisational leadership. Most importantly, upon completion of this programme, you would learn how to implement efficient and effective leadership insights to achieve both your short-term and long-term organisational goals.

Without a doubt, you have all the right reasons to attend the programme. You have the option to attend alone or organise your team so that all leaders at various levels in your organisation can attend the programme. It is, in fact, good when your whole leadership team undergoes training as one. It will be easy for you to implement what you learnt as a team, and the impact will be evident quicker than when one person takes charge. To book space and register, visit our page.

For more information, please call +44 7425 883791 or email exec@texem.co.uk and watch the 1-minute video at https://youtu.be/K9q-N-jLTvE or visit https://texem.co.uk/effective-leadership-for-sustainable-success%e2%80%8b/

