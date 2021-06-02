ADVERTISEMENT

Polaris Bank has restated that its newly-launched digital banking platform, VULTe, is a quick self-service innovation aimed at delivering greater value and benefits to existing and new customers of the Bank.

The Chief Digital Officer (CDO) of Polaris Bank, Dele Adeyinka, while highlighting the unique features and benefits of VULTe, said that “VULTe is a convenient, easy and quick self-service digital solution, which allows users (new and existing) access to a range of banking services hard to get elsewhere.

The services include: account opening and Wallet (NGN and USD), airtime and data Top-up; fund account; funds transfer; bills payment; pay day loan; lifestyle and events (Discover); Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and Branch/Agent locator.

Others are; viewing of transactions history, generation of bank statements, profile settings like hide/show balance, hide/show accounts, forgot user ID/password, reset PIN etcetera, and banking services such as limit increase, request card/cheque book, block account/card, etc.

Mr Adeyinka said, “VULTe is built as a platform where value providers and value consumers align with payment as a fundamental medium of exchange.”

VULTe, the CDO added, “is a new, more stable and robust platform that offers higher availability and transaction success rate for users, and is a fully homegrown digital solution developed internally by Polaris Bank’s Digital Banking and Information Technology Teams.

“It is Omni-channel; it is accessible with same credentials and consistent user experience on both web and mobile platforms. It is more flexible and scalable, and guarantees better user experience because it offers seamless onboarding and usage. It is 100 per cent self-service, hence customers do not have to visit any branch of Polaris Bank before they can onboard unto the platform – either to register – or perform an account opening task. VULTe is the go-to for those that require instant access to loans,’’ the CDO stated.

Speaking further, Mr Adeyinka said other exciting offerings of VULTe include; a customer reward program, which offers a 30-day free funds transfers for new users and double airtime bonus.

“It is our desire that VULTe users become passionate users and make VULTe their first choice for fund transfers. In order to drive that behaviour, new users would be granted 30 days free transfers as welcome package on the platform for them to enjoy the seamless transactions on VULTe at no cost. Also, customers get double airtime bonus daily on their 833rd airtime,’’ he enthused.

VULTe by Polaris Bank launched on May 18, is a customer self-service innovation that puts the Bank in the hands of customers 24/7, and enabling them to have total control.

Polaris Bank prides itself in delivering exceptional customer experience, leveraging best-in-class/state-of-the-art Information and Communication Technology. By focusing on ICT solutions across multiple service delivery channels (mobile banking, ATMs, POS and online platforms), Polaris Bank maintains a pivotal role in the Nigerian banking industry, providing customers with simple, convenient and secured banking services.