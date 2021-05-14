ADVERTISEMENT

A former Executive Director of First Bank of Nigeria and 2019 APC gubernatorial aspirant in Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has paid sallah homage to prominent personalities in the state as part of activities marking the Eid-el-Fitr festival.

Mr Lawal joined Muslims faithful to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan and celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, starting with Eid prayers at Gada Biyu Eid ground in Gusau. He attended the prayers in company of family, friends, political associates and supporters.

Later in the day, he paid Sallah homage to former governor and Zamfara APC leader, Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, at his Talata Mafara residence.

Mr Lawal also took time out to visit royal fathers as a show of respect, in the spirit of Eid festivities.

He was first at the palace of Emir of Maru, Abubakar Gado, before proceeding to that of Bungudu, Hassan Attahiru.

Mr Lawal told the emirs he was at their palaces to personally deliver his Eid greetings and solicited their prayers as fathers for peace and prosperity in Zamfara State and Nigeria.

Mr Yari and the two emirs expressed delight for the visit and thanked Lawal for his thoughtfulness.