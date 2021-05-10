ADVERTISEMENT

Global premier mobile phone brand, TECNO, has taken centre stage once again with the

newest phone in its CAMON series – the TECNO CAMON 17.

Entering the scene with an exciting launch, fans and viewers were treated to a first of its kind

fashion-focused launch show, bringing to life the beauty of the Camon 17 series as the

smartphone for the stylish, trendy and modern consumer. The launch also highlighted thought-

provoking subjects surrounding the rise of the selfie and the selfie generation’s needs.

The launch, titled “Rise of The Selfie” dived into the selfie’s history and why it has become such

an essential feature of the current generation. It aligned with a cause TECNO has been

championing: a smartphone is not about the brand, but about the individuality of each

consumer.

For the fashion show, Kunle Afolayan, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Bibyonce, Yolanda Okereke and

Unlimited LA, all share their valuable insights. They introduced the audience to the camera

power of the Camon 17. This gave the audience an understanding of why the TECNO CAMON

17 is so well-suited for its users.

They all flaunted the phone’s sleek details and camera skills, claiming that selfie phones like the

TECNO CAMON 17 Pro allows users to control their own images by taking photos that

showcase the best of themselves.

Fitted with the most updated functions, the TECNO CAMON 17 will also use the next generation

TAIVOS 2.0 to optimise the camera settings based on the user’s scenery changes.

The TECNO CAMON 17’s entrance to the smartphone market came at the perfect time. Users

want more from their selfies and would appreciate a smartphone with a high-quality camera and

grants them the freedom to explore their creativity. The TECNO CAMON series does just that. It

simplifies the photo taking process for the user’s ease of use and made it so much more

enjoyable even for someone not well-versed with technology.

The 64+8+5+2MP super powerful camera modules bring users unprecedented clear

photography experiences. Each camera lens has its own mission and outstanding feature, truly

living up to the users’ expectation that each picture could be a masterpiece. The 48MP super

clear selfie lens, and 8MP ultra wide-angle selfie lens, is such a marvellous combination that

definitely set off a hot trend in the industry.

The innovative launch event exploring the story of selfie reflects the rising brand horizon to exert

more effort on industrial, social, and humanistic care rather than the product portfolio only. This

is an indication that TECNO is on the way to becoming one of the leading brands around the

world.

The Camon 17 Series have the Camon 17 Pro, Camon 17P, Camon 17, will sell at a

recommended retail price 125,000, 97,000 and 75,000 Naira respectively and is already

available in all authorized phone dealers and retail stores nationwide.

About TECNO Nigeria

TECNO is the premium mobile phone brand of TRANSSION Holdings with a comprehensive

mobile device portfolio that cuts across feature phones, smartphones and tablets. As a brand,

TECNO is dedicated to transforming state-of-the-art technologies into localized products under the

guideline of “Think Globally, Act Locally”. Established in 2006, TECNO has presence in more than

60 countries across the globe. It is now one of the top three mobile phone brands in Africa and a

major player worldwide. TECNO is also the Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City

Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com