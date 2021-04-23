ADVERTISEMENT

Since inception on October 24, 2014, Nigeria’s foremost airline, Air Peace’s determination to ease Africans’ burden of travel by interconnecting various cities across the continent, has continued to intensify.

With a varied fleet (Embraer, Boeing and Dornier) of 28 aircraft (with a firm order for 13 brand new Embraer 195-E2 Jets, 2 have been delivered), Air Peace keeps showing strength and reliability by operating special charter/evacuation flights to international destinations including China, India, Turkey, London, Israel, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

On December 17, 2020, the airline launched scheduled direct, nonstop Lagos-Johannesburg-Lagos flights at an amazing fare of N320,000 for a return Economy ticket.

A return Business ticket goes for N700,000 while a First Class ticket is selling at an incredible fare of N1,000,000. Currently, no other airline directly connects Johannesburg and Lagos without stops and at the fares Air Peace is offering.

It is simply unbeatable, and Johannesburg is the airline’s second international destination. In July 2019, Air Peace launched flight operations into the United Arab Emirates.

The Lagos-Joburg-Lagos route is a huge respite for Nigerians and South Africans who before now had to put up with multiple stops when flying the route.

With Air Peace, travellers can depart Lagos and arrive in Joburg about 6 hours later, experiencing world-class in-flight experience on the wide-body, extra-comfy and luxury Boeing 777.

Air Peace operates Lagos-Joburg-Lagos flights twice weekly, specifically on Sundays and Thursdays.

You can book your next Joburg flight on flyairpeace.com or on the airline’s mobile app (available on Play Store/App Store) and experience seamless and safe connectivity.