ADVERTISEMENT

More accolades came the way of Farm4Me Tractor Rental Service, Nigeria’s leading agritech company, as it bagged an international award of Africa’s Leading Quality Farm Equipment Sales & Rental Service Provider of the Year 2021 at the 7th African Quality Achievement Awards, held on April 16 at Sheraton Hotels, Lagos.

The award, organized by World Quality Alliance, is coming on the heels of another international award of West Africa’s Best World-Class Digital Agricultural Investment Platform Brand, scooped up by the company barely a month ago.

The African Quality Achievement Awards is an annual event that rewards companies, personalities and products that apply quality culture, quality management best practices and excellent service designed to achieve the corporate objectives of both profit and non-profit-making organisations in Africa.

Farm4Me, according to the organiser, beat other nominees to the award courtesy of its outstanding role in the development of mechanized agriculture in Nigeria through rental and sales of quality equipment to boost agriculture in the country.

The award was received on behalf of Farm4Me by its Customer Relationship Manager, Esther Apaa, who avowed that “Farm4Me is motivated by the desire to nurture a new generation of wealthy farmers and a food secured Nigeria, and by extension Africa.”

Speaking further, Ms Apaa assured that Farm4Me, which pioneered contract farming in Nigeria, will continue to offer quality mechanization services to reduce hunger and poverty in our dear nation.

“We are inspired by this award to strive for the full mechanization of Agriculture in Nigeria. At Farm4Me Agriculture Limited, we are building the next generation infrastructures to facilitate the next wave of Agriculture Revolution in Nigeria,” she said.

Apaa, happy at the recognition of the hard work by Farm4Me, she declared: “Our passion is to positively impact the lives of rural farmers in Nigeria. We are happy about the great opportunities ahead of us as we continually strive to remain at the forefront of technological innovation in Agriculture across Nigeria and eventually the continent of Africa.”

She also reiterated Farm4Me’s mission of empowering over 20 million smallholder farmers in Nigeria with affordable access to tractors, planters and harvesters.