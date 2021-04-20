ADVERTISEMENT

Jaiz Bank Plc, the premier Non-Interest Bank in Nigeria, has deployed the newly introduced Quick Response Code (NQR) to Fraser Suites in Abuja as part of the bank’s efforts to drive contactless payment solutions in the country.

The Managing Director/CEO of Jaiz Bank, Hassan Usman, presented the platform to the Managing Director of Fraser Suites, M.G Nasreddin, yesterday.

During the presentation, Mr Usman said the indigenous Payment Platform provides a reliable and enhanced payment experience that would lower transaction costs for customers.

The MD assured the Fraser boss that the NQR Code would ensure quick and convenient means of payments for goods and services.

On his part, Mr Nasreddin appreciated Jaiz Bank for the deployment of the NQR, saying the platform would assist in easing payment for customers.

The NQR service is designed for merchants/individuals to receive or make payments for goods and services. The Platform is integrated with the Bank’s existing mobile banking application to support retail payment and cardless ATM withdrawal.

The payment system will only require customers to log into the app, scan the NQR code, authenticate the transaction with a PIN and merchants are instantly credited with the value. It enhances the scanning to pay mode, fast-track the process for receiving money in real-time, and facilitates quick payments.